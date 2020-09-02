The Brownsboro ISD and Fairfield ISD twitter accounts announced that Friday’s football between the two schools has been canceled.
Neither school district elaborated on the reasons for the cancellation.
The Bears were scheduled to visit Fairfield on Friday.
Dr. Jason Adams, FISD superintendent tweeted, “Eagle Famly, Unfortunately due to circumstances, Friday night’s varsity football game has been canceled.”
The Brownsboro ISD tweet said, “UPDATE: The Varsity Football Game against Fairfield has been canceled for this Friday, September 4, 2020.”
The school district did say the Bearettes at Fairfield volleyball game is still scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Brownsboro freshman game on Thursday is still scheduled, but the JV contest was canceled.