BULLARD — The second week of district play put the Brownsboro Bears in first place with a 2-0 record. The final score of 33-28, showed a multiple offense and determined defense, in Brownsboro’s victory over Bullard on Friday night at Panther Stadium.
“It sure feels good to win our first two games in district. We are looking forward to our final two games against Canton and Van,” stated Bears head coach Lance Connot.
The first half started off with two three and outs. However, the Bears drove 65 yards for the first touchdown. Payton Stephenson bulled in from five yards out and Jorge Vicente kicked the PAT, and Brownsboro led 7-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, a den of Bears hit the returner and Logan McKinney recovered the ball. Kyle Nichols only took one play of 27 yards to score again. The kick was missed and the Bears led 13-0.
The Panthers got up a head of steam and drove 72 yards for their first touchdown. Quasy Warren scored from the four-yard line. The score was now 13-7 in favor of the Bears.
The Bears stopped the Panthers four consecutive times, and the Bears made good on one of the stops with a 28-yard pass from Jaxyn Rogers to Gekyle Baker for the touchdown. Vicente kicked the extra point and upped the score to 20-7 at halftime.
The second half started off with a Bear interception by Grayson Epperson. The Panthers held Brownsboro and had it first and goal, but the Bears bowed their neck and took over on downs. On the first play Nichols ran 94 yards for the touchdown, behind a devastating block from Vincent Chancellor. Nichols had close to 200 yards rushing for the game. The Bears lead was now 26-7.
Bullard was still playing hard and got it back in Brownsboro territory, only to have Tanner Ackerman intercept another Panther pass to end the third quarter. Hylend Long returned the favor with an interception brought back deep inside the Bear 10-yard line. On a trick play Christian ran a reverse pass to the quarterback Ayden Barrett for an eight-yard touchdown. Hill kicked the PAT, and the score narrowed to 26-14, Brownsboro.
With 5:08 to go in the game, Stephenson intercepted again for the Bears and brought it back 42 yards for the touchdown. Vicente’s kick made it 33-14.
The Panthers were not through, and a 28-yard touchdown pass from Blake Blain to Case Bowman gave Bullard another chance. Hill kicked the extra point and the score at 4:30 was 33-21.
After the onside kick failed, the Panthers caused a fumble and drove the ball to the Bears six-yard line. Blain passed the final four yards to Steven Kemp, and Hill’s PAT made the score 33-28.
Another onside kickoff attempt was recovered by the Bears. With less than three minutes to go in the game the Panthers had held the Bears to no yards on the first two downs. Brownsboro converted the third down and eventually ran out the clock. Both teams played extremely hard. Final score 33-28.
Outstanding players on defense for the Bears were Aiden Hardin, Stephenson, and McKinney. Bullard had some exceptional defensive play from Christian, Kain Williams, and Caleb Jones.
On a side note, the Bullard press box, led by Scott Brown, did a great job and fed us extremely well. Great halftime shows by both schools.
The Bears host Canton, and the Panthers travel to Van next Friday.