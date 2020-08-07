BROWNSBORO — One week is in the books for the Brownsboro Bears as they walked off the field at Bear Stadium early Friday morning.
“The first week went good,” senior tight end/defensive end Alejandro Cuellar said. “We are blessed to be out here. We’re staying safe. We’ve had nice weather and good practices. We are just happy to be back.”
“It’s going really good,” Brownsboro head football coach Greg Pearson said. “I have been very pleased with our numbers. I am excited to get to tomorrow where we can go full go.”
Saturday will be the first day the Bears can participate in full-contact drills, and they will do so in an intersquad scrimmage beginning at 9:45 a.m.
The stadium is currently closed to the public, but parents will be allowed to watch from their cars at the top of the hill behind the stadium. Pearson said the stadium is still in the process of being prepared to comply with CDC guidelines.
“We want to see how well they’ve retained everything without the coach having to tell them what to do,” Pearson said. “We try to make it as much as a game situation as possible. I’m anxious to see the young kids and how they perform.”
Pearson said the Bears are loaded with sophomores, and the coaching staff will be watching them closely during the next few weeks to see if they will be called upon to contribute on Friday nights.
Pearson said the offensive line is including five of six players from last season and that experience should be beneficial.
“We’re excited because they’re not sophomores or first-year offensive linemen this year,” Pearson said. “We had a couple of kids last year who had never played that spot and did well, but they are a lot better this year.”
The Bears have multiple candidates competing for playing time at the skill positions.
At quarterback, Lane Epperson, Tanner Johnson and Ty McKenzie are battling for the spot. Pearson said Epperson — a junior — is someone the staff is anxious to see he performs in the next few weeks, including the scrimmage, leading up to the season opener.
The Bears will scrimmage Silsbee Aug. 20 in Nacogdoches. Silsbee went 9-5 last season and is ranked No. 8 in Class 4A Division II.
Brownsboro, which finished 2-8 in 2019, will open the 2020 season Aug. 28 at Athens in the battle of Highway 31.
“We’re going to do great things this year,” junior fullback/linebacker Ja’Tavien Session said. “Our maturity level is a lot higher this year.”
“Expect us to come out and be fierce,” Cuellar said. “We’re hungry. We’re just ready to get out there and play.”