NACOGDOCHES — Nacogdoches was the place, football was the scene.
The Brownsboro Bears and the Silsbee Tigers scrimmaged Friday night. The Tigers lost to Carthage last year in the playoffs and look like a playoff contender again. The Bears are hunting for that playoff spot.
In the controlled scrimmage the Bears did some good things, but just couldn’t get it in the end zone. The offensive line consisting of CJ Cofer, Ryan MaGrill, Sebastian Arthur, Andrew Green and Kaleb Hernandez seemed to have improved since the first scrimmage. Lane Epperson and Aiden Green looked good in the passing game.
On defense, the Bears made some mighty fine hits. The Tigers will be one of the quickest teams the Bears face all year. Silsbee scored twice in the controlled part between the number ones.
In the number twos part, the Bears moved the ball offensively but just couldn’t get the score. Defensively, Levi Oliver was a terror. After a tremendous goal line stand by the Bears, the Tigers finally punched it in.
During the two, 10-minute quarters of regular football the Bears had trouble catching the passes from Epperson at first. The routes and passes were good, but the receivers had some first live-action nerves, which got tons better as the scrimmage progressed.
The Tigers went deep and scored on their first play. The Bears received the second kickoff and blended the running and passing game; taking the ball into Silsbee territory.
The Tigers intercepted to thwart that drive. The interception went to the Bears 11-yard line. The Brownsboro defense rose to the occasion and denied the Tigers scoring threat.
The second quarter started off with a punt into Tiger territory. The Bears caused the second fumble of the night, and took it deep into Silsbee’s end of the field. After two big completions from Jayxn Rogers to Landon Hayter and to Kyle Nichols, the big man, Ja’Tavien Session drove about four Tiger defensive linemen into the end zone. Jorge Vicenté kicked the extra point, and the Bears led 7-6.
Taking about five minutes, Silsbee answered back with a touchdown and extra point for a 13-7 lead. The Bears came right back for 69 yards on a pass to Hayter from Rogers. Sessions took it the final three yards for the touchdown. Vicenté’s kick made the score 14-7 Bears with 3:11 left in the scrimmage.
Not to be out done, the Tigers launched a 65-yard touchdown pass. The kick was missed, but Silsbee led 19-14, with only 2:58 left. It appeared the Tigers quarterback was well passed the line of scrimmage.
Bears Head Coach Lance Connot stated,”We learned some more about our Bears," First-year Brownsboro coach Lance Connot said. "I feel like they are starting to understand how important reading keys, and doing their jobs (assignments) is to having winning football. The two quarters really helped us. Now we can open it up and get after the Hornets."
Next week, the Bears host the Athens Hornets in the battle for the Highway 31 Championship on Aug. 27 in the season opener. The Tigers go to Vidor.