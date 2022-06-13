Brownsboro alum Anna Cleere has been named the new head volleyball coach at Brownsboro High School, the school announced on Monday morning.
Then Anna Wood, Cleere graduated from Brownsboro in 2013 and is a former volleyball player for the Bearettes.
Her previous coaching experience is with the ETA1 Volleyball Club and at Athens Christian Academy.
Cleere takes over for another former Bearette as Shannon Williams has departed after two years to take a job at Van.
Cleere and her husband, Dylan, have two children, Kinley (first grade) and Baker (Pre-K).