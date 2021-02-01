Brownsboro’s boys and girls grabbed the top spots in the Brownsboro powerlifting meet on Saturday.
In the boys’ team standings, Brownsboro was followed by Texarkana Liberty-Eylau and Pollok Central. On the girls’ side, Brownsboro was followed by Mabank and Liberty-Eylau.
Brownsboro’s Tristan Dykes was chosen as best overall lifter on the light platform for the girls. She took first place in the 114-pound weight class.
Mae Lewis earned best overall lifter on the heavy platform for the girls. She earned first place in the 165-pound class.
Other first-place girls for Brownsboro were Madi Essary, 123; and Haley lee, 148.
Harley Sanders was named the best overall lifter on the light platform for the boys. He won the 165-pound class.
Christian Tristan was named the best overall lifter on the heavy platform. He won the 198-pound class.
Other first-place finishers for Brownsboro were Avery Roberts, 114; Tucker Sanders, 123; Hunter Washington, 132; Jesus Barriantos, 148; Marcos Molina, 181; Ryan Magrill, 220; Cameron Farmer, 232; and CJ Cofer, superheavyweight.