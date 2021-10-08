BROWNSBORO — The opening of district play is the most exciting time of the fall season. The Brownsboro Bears and Mexia Blackcats thrilled the multitude of fans with some great football. The Bears came out victorious 27-0.
Bears coach Lance Connot expressed excitedly,” Opening district with a resounding victory was just what the doctor ordered. Winning the first one, puts us one more step towards our goal of making the playoffs. “
The first half scoring was all Brownsboro. Jorge Vicente kicked a 42-yard field goal in the first quarter to give the Bears a 3-0 lead.
After a fumble recovery by Tanner Ackerman who also had an interception,Jaxyn Rogers hit Gekyle Baker in stride from 47 yards out. Vicente’s kick made the score 10-0 at the end of the quarter.
The Bears scored twice in the second quarter. Baker intercepted a pass and sprinted 34 yards for the touchdown. Vicente made good on the pat. Payton Stephenson rambled in for a six yard touchdown. Vicente’s kick made it 24-0 going into halftime.
At halftime the Brownsboro Military Band and Golden Girl Drill Team put in fantastic performances. Before the game our youth football players led the Bears out on the field.
The second half was a defensive slobber knocker The Blue Swarm defense got their first shutout of the season. The Bears controlling the line of scrimmage, just like they did in the first half, was paramount in the victory. The only scoring was a 31 yard field goal by Vicente. The final score of 27-0 gave the Bears a 1-0 district record.
There were many outstanding players for the Bears, including the offensive line consisting of CJ Cofer, Ryan Magrill, Andrew Green, Will Clague, Kaleb Hernandez, and Aiden Hardin. Defensively, Hardin, Ackerman, Levi Oliver, Logan McKinney, Alston Williams, and Lane Epperson were all over the field.
Outstanding players for the Black Cats were Xavier Molina, Dontavious Daniels, Marshal Eberle, and Samuel Williams.
The Bears (1-0, 3-4) travel to Bullard next week and Mexia (0-1, 1-6) entertains Van.