SAN ANTONIO — Brownsboro enters Friday’s Class 4A semifinal with a record of 38-2 and 16 consecutive victories since a loss on Dec. 31, 2021, to Class 3A state qualifier Fairfield.
The other blemish on the Bearettes’ record came to another Class 3A state qualifier, No. 6 Winnsboro, on Nov. 16, 2021.
No. 4 Brownsboro will look to keep its winning streak alive when it takes on No. 11 Fredericksburg (36-3) at 3 p.m. Friday at the Alamodome.
Fredericksburg has won six straight games since a late-season loss to No. 10 Boerne in district play. The Lady Billies then defeated Boerne in the regional final, 47-46.
Other losses for Fredericksburg this season were to Class 5A No. 6 Pflugerville Hendrickson and Class 3A No. 2 Fairfield, playing Fairfield just two days before Brownsboro did.
“Their losses are impressive,” Brownsboro head coach Jeremy Durham said. “Who they’ve played and who they’ve been is very impressive.
“They’re a legitimate 11 kids deep. They look like a hockey team coming in and out. They sub three, four and five at a time. Nine of their 11 can really shoot it. They just play so hard and so fast. You can tell they’ve played together their whole lives because of their ball movement and the way they move defensively. They’re very synchronized and very organized. They play every second they’re on the floor like it’s the last minute of the game, because they know they’re going to get subbed for pretty quickly, so they try to wear you down and they do. They’ve been behind two or three times in the playoffs at halftime and then just come back and blitz people in the second half.”
In the regional final against Boerne, Ella Hartmann had 12 points and four rebounds. Madison Frantzen had 10 points and four rebounds, and Avery Crouse grabbed five rebounds.
This is Fredericksburg’s fifth state tournament trip (1951, 1985, 1995, 2020 and 2022).
Brownsboro is making its seventh state tournament appearance (1967, 1981, 1988, 1994, 2003, 2006 and 2022).
Paris Miller is averaging 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Mekhayia Moore is averaging 10.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Khyra Garrett is averaging 7.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
The other semifinal will be No. 1 Argyle (37-0) vs. No. 2 Hardin-Jefferson (33-4) at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Argyle won five consecutive state titles from 2015-19 and is making its 10th overall appearance. Hardin-Jefferson is at state for the ninth time and second consecutive year, winning titles in 1986 and 1989. Hardin-Jefferson is led by McDonald’s All-American Duke signee and the No. 16 player in the nation by ESPN, Ashlon Jackson.
The Class 4A championship game will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Alamodome.