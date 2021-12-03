Cale Starr was the star that shined bright for the Elkhart Elks on Friday.
Starr hit a baseline floater with three seconds on the clock to lift his Elks to a 43-42 win over homestanding All Saints in a semifinal contest of the Brookshire’s Basketball Classic at Brookshire Gym.
Cullen Walker gave the Trojans a 42-41 lead when he swished two free throws with 2:08 on the clock. Both teams had chances down the stretch before the Elks’ Trystyn Tidrow stole the ball with 10.7 seconds showing.
Elkhart worked the ball downcourt and Starr hit the shot for the game-winner.
The Elks advance to the finals at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Trojans will play in the third-place game. Girls games are set for 9 a.m. (auxiliary gym), 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. (championship).
Elkhart scored only one point in the first quarter, but gradually fought back.
Starr led the Elks with 23 points, while adding eight rebounds and four steals. Others scoring for Elkhart were Wyett Thomas (7), Jaden Chapman (5), Tidrow (4), Coen Starr (2) and Tyler Stafford (2). Tidrow had nine boards and Chapman had six steals.
Drew Jackson led the Trojans with 15 points, while grabbing seven rebounds. Cullen Walker had a double double with 13 points and 16 boards. Also scoring for AS were Cameron Reid (4), Dawson Thames (4), Mill Walters (4) and Paul Ceccoli (2).
Jackson also drew two charges with Ceccoli making five steals and Walker swiping four. Reid, Jackson and Walker all had blocks.
LONGVIEW CHRISTIAN 58, KING’S ACADEMY 32
Kollin Robinson and Kado Jackson combined for 40 points to help carry Longview Christian to a 58-32 win over King’s Academy in a consolation semifinal.
Robinson led with 21 points with Jackson tossing in 19.
Jake Hosch and Seth Pickerill each hit for 20 points to pace King’s Academy, followed by Brett Black (8), Evan Hellwig (2) and Aidan Reynolds (2).
BISHOP GORMAN 60, GRACE COMMUNITY 51
In a city rivalry, Bishop Gorman, behind 16 points from Sid Cleofe and 15 from Adam Favre, held off Grace Community 60-51.
Others scoring for the Crusaders were Alex Barriga (7), Ryan Richbourg (6), Joseph Richbourg (2), Bradley Richbourg (2) and Anthony Todd (2).
Darius Shankle led the Cougars with 20 points with Cade Covington tossing in 14. Also scoring for GCS were Drew Gaddis (8), Kole Crawford (5), Grant Wupperman (3) and Tyler Hicks (1).
Gorman (5-4) is scheduled to play in the consolation final at 10:30 a.m. against Longview Christian, while the Cougars will play King’s Academy at 9 a.m.