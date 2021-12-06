The Grace Community Lady Cougars finished runner-up and the Bishop Gorman Lady Crusaders earned third, while the host All Saints Trojans placed fourth to highlight local top finishers in the annual Brookshire's Basketball Classic that concluded on Saturday at All Saints Episcopal School.
In the girls tournament, Frisco Legacy Christian captured the championship with a 46-17 win over the Grace Lady Cougars.
Taking third was Bishop Gorman with a 68-55 victory over Houston St. Thomas while in the fifth-place game, The Woodlands John Cooper took a 43-10 win over All Saints.
Earning all-tournament were: Julia Bowers and Kendall Droesch of Frisco Legacy Christian; Zyan Foster and Reese Porter of Grace Community; Elizabeth Mahfood of Bishop Gorman; Madison Rogers of The Woodlands John Cooper; and Jenna Savage and Taylor Wood of Houston St. Thomas.
Houston St. Thomas won the boys championship with an 84-21 decision over the Elkhart Elks.
In the third-place game, The Woodlands John Cooper defeated All Saints 64-41.
Longview Christian won the boys consolation title 51-37 over Bishop Gorman with seventh place going to Grace Community with a 48-34 triumph over King's Academy.
Earning all-tournament were: Kameron Allen, Matthew Lewis and Justin Ruiz of Houston St. Thomas; Cale Starr of Elkhart; Sid Cleofe of Bishop Gorman; T.J. Gray of Longview Christian; and Trey Luzey and Mac Macul of The Woodlands John Cooper.
The All Saints Lady Trojans are scheduled to host Mount Enterprise at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Trojans are scheduled to visit Price and play Carlisle at 5 p.m. Tuesday.