Grace Community and Bishop Gorman split its games Thursday at the Brookshire Basketball Bash at All Saints Episcopal School’s Brookshire Gym.
Both All Saints teams fell to Cypress Christian in the nightcaps.
Friday’s schedule is Bishop Gorman vs. Cypress Christian (girls), 2 p.m.; Bishop Gorman vs. Cypress Christian (boys), 4 p.m.; All Saints vs. Grace Community (girls), 6 p.m.; and All Saints vs. Grace Community (boys), 8 p.m.
Also, Cypress Christian is going to play at Grace at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
BOYS
Grace Community 58, Bishop Gorman 40
Darius Shankle came off the bench and scored 15 points with five steals to lead the Cougars past the Crusaders.
Grace jumped out to a 7-0 lead as Luke Jens opened the game with a triple. Grace led 15-6 after the first quarter and stretched its lead to 34-18 at halftime. Shankle hit a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left, but Gorman’s Sid Cleofe knocked down a three with one second on the clock, and he was fouled. Cleofe connected on the free throw just before halftime.
Grace led 48-25 after three quarters, ending the third on a 9-0 run.
Gorman put together a 10-0 run in the fourth. However, the Cougars were able to hang on for the victory.
Brett Petrakian led Gorman with 13 points. Cleofe had 11 points and five steals.
Jhyon Rees and Garrett Vasso each had 9 points for Grace.
Cypress Christian 48, All Saints 22
Cypress Christian knocked down 10 3-pointers to close the night with a 48-22 win over All Saints.
All of Cypress Christian’s first 18 points of the game came on 3-pointers.
Nile Austin and Blake Stovall hit two triples apiece in the first quarter. Cullen Walker scored inside in the final seconds of the opening quarter for All Saints to tie the score at 12.
Austin Cheek opened the second quarter with two straight threes and then turned a steal into a layup to give Cypress Christian a 20-12 lead. Cypress Christian lead 28-16 at halftime and 35-18 after three quarters.
Cheek led Cypress Christian with 18 points. Stovall had 14 points, and Austin had 12 points.
Walker led All Saints with 8 points and 13 rebounds. Nick Davis scored all of his 6 points in the first 2:43 of the game for the Trojans’ first 6 points of the contest.
GIRLS
Bishop Gorman 50, Grace Community 27
Elizabeth Mahfood had 17 points, nine rebounds and six steals to help Bishop Gorman pull away from Grace.
Grace led 6-5 early before Gorman went on 7-0 run to end the quarter to take a 12-6 lead.
Gorman led 22-15 at halftime.
The third quarter is when Gorman pulled away, outscored Grace 14-1. Gorman held Grace to 0-for-4 from the field and forced 18 turnovers in the quarter.
Maria Kariampuzha had 14 points for Gorman. Taylor Wood had 10 points and seven rebounds, and Laura McInnis added six rebounds and five steals.
Reese Porter led Grace with 9 points. Grace Sutton had 7 points, and Chloe Carl grabbed eight rebounds.
Cypress Christian 38, All Saints 25
Lynden Yough posted a triple-double to lead Cypress Christian past All Saints.
Yough had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 steals in the win.
Cypress Christian jumped out to an 8-0 lead. All Saints’ first basket came on a putback with Olivia Patterson with 56 seconds remaining.
The Lady Trojans had a strong second quarter to tied the score at 12. Yough connected on a floater with 20 seconds left to give Cypress Christian a 14-12 halftime lead.
Cypress Christian extended its lead to 24-17 after three quarters.
Eyan Absar had 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead All Saints. Shelby Phillips had 6 points, nine rebounds and 10 blocked shots.
———
BOYS
Grace Community 58, Bishop Gorman 40
Grace 15 19 14 10 — 58
Gorman 6 12 7 15 — 40
GRACE — Nathan Luce 6, Tyler Hicks 2, Luke Jens 6, Garrett Vasso 9, Jake Tanner 4, Darius Shankle 15, Jhyon Rees 9, Tanner Thyen 3, Isaiah Coffey 4.
GORMAN — Christopher Green 5, Sid Cleofe 11, John Eltife 2, Dozie Ifeadi 2, Brett Petrakian 13, Gabe Thomason 4, Adam Favre 3.
---
Cypress Christian 48, All Saints 22
Cypress 12 16 7 13 — 48
All Saints 12 4 2 4 — 22
CYPRESS CHRISTIAN — Nile Austin 12, Blake Stovall 14, Austin Cheek 18, David Quarles 2, Matthew LeForce 2.
ALL SAINTS — Cameron Reid 2, Nick Davis 6, Cullen Walker 8, Blake Foster 4, Luke McCasland 2.
---
GIRLS
Bishop Gorman 50, Grace Community 27
Grace 6 9 1 11— 27
Gorman 12 10 14 14 — 50
GRACE — Tariyah Hicks 4, Reese Porter 9, Micah Anderson 3, Grace Sutton 7, Kate Glenney 2, Harper Auringer 2.
GORMAN — Grace Coan 2, Ellie Coan 4, Elizabeth Mahfood 17, Maria Kariampuzha 14, Taylor Wood 10, Laura McInnis 1, Grace Paniagua 2.
---
Cypress Christian 38, All Saints 25
Cypress 8 6 10 14 — 38
All Saints 2 10 5 8 — 25
CYPRESS CHRISTIAN — Grace Macune 8, Elizabeth Richardson 4, Lynden Yough 17, Abby Young 2, Cayden Tate 4, Stacey Muthoka 3.
ALL SAINTS — Sarah Jordan 3, Maggie Maxey 1, Olivia Patterson 2, Eyan Absar 11, Shelby Phillips 6, Taylor Phillips 2.
