Brooks Bays had 26 carries for 307 yards and six touchdowns as Grace Community opened district play with a 73-54 win over McKinney Christian.
Bays had touchdown runs of 29, 8, 16, 59, 4 and 67 yards.
Bays’ 29-yard in the first quarter put Grace in front, but Blake McGraw connected with Hayden Faulkner on a 9-yard scoring strike to tie the game.
Alex Quintero gave the Cougars the lead with a 31-yard field goal, but McGraw found Hudson Cross for a 21-yard pass to give McKinney Christian the 13-10 lead after the first quarter.
Price Williams threw touchdown passes to Quintero and Austin Johnson in the second quarter, and Bays ran in two second-quarter touchdowns to give Grace a 39-26 halftime lead.
McGraw had a 73-yard touchdown pass and an 18-yard touchdown pass — both to Zeke Long —in the second quarter.
Joshua Murray opened the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run to stretch the Grace lead to 46-26.
McGraw then had a 71-yard touchdown pass to Long and a 45-yard touchdown pass to Cross to cut the score to 46-41.
Rushing touchdowns by Bays and Williams helped push Grace’s lead to 60-41 heading into the final frame.
McGraw had a rushing touchdown and a 78-yard passing touchdown to Cooper Roach in the fourth. Bays added two more scoring runs.
Williams was 18 of 27 for 292 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Grant Melton recovered a fumble for the Cougars.
McGraw was 38 of 50 for 589 yards and seven touchdowns. Cross had nine grabs for 194 yards and two scores, and Long had five receptions for 182 yards and three touchdowns.
Grace (4-0, 1-0) will play at Dallas Christian on Oct. 30.