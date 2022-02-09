BULLARD — They came from Panama and Switzerland to attend the Brook Hill School.
Now, Felipe Tristan and Alessandro Cairati will head about 15 miles north to team up to play football at Tyler Junior College.
“I think that was one of the better options,” Tristan said. “And I still want to stay in Tyler. I feel like I have family here. I am familiar with the town. I feel like it will be a great fit for me.”
Tristan and Cairati have also lived together the past two years with their boarding parents, Chuck and Kim Kelley.
Tristan is from Panama City, Panama, and played tight end and linebacker for the Guard. He will play linebacker for the Apaches.
“I can go there and hit people hard,” Tristan said.
Tristan said he enjoyed his two years at Brook Hill.
“It was great,” Tristan said. “It was a blessing. Everything was good, great football, great environment, great people, great location. It was a great time for me for a couple of years.”
Tristan, who is 6-3 and 230 pounds, was a first-team all-district selection on both sides of the football and first-team all-state on both sides. He was the district Defensive MVP, and he was a second-team All-East Texas selection. He had 28 catches for 330 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he made 113 tackles with 19 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.
“He was a heck of a player for us, a tremendous athlete for us,” Brook Hill head football coach Scott Ryle said. “Obviously we’re going to miss him and his attitude on the field.”
Cairati is from Zurich, Switzerland, and played offensive and defensive line for Brook Hill. He said he will play defensive line for the Apaches.
“I think my pass rush and ability to bring the running back down and my aggressiveness coming off of the line will help me,” he said.
Cairati said TJC’s recent success was a big selling point.
“They’re No. 1 in Texas and No. 12 in the nation in JUCO football,” Cairati said. “We’re going to have a great season and hopefully win the championship.”
Cairaiti, who is 6-3 and 290 pounds, was a first-team all-district selection on both sides of the football, a first-team all-state pick on offense and a second-team all-state selection on defense. He was a third-team All-East Texas selection.
“He is a tremendous force up front,” Ryle said. “I don’t know how we’re going to feel that hole up front with you gone. Not only are they great football players, but they’re great young men.”
Both Tristan and Cairati said they hope to play Division I football following their time at TJC.
Tristan said he wants to be a psychologist, while Cairati said he plans to go into either sports business or finance.