BULLARD — When Tanner French was playing first and third base for Brook Hill and his club team — the T.H.A. Stix — on the baseball diamond, he often had to secure catch after catch.
Now, French is aiming for a different catch.
French, along with his teammate Gage Franklin, have been putting up a strong season on the high school bass fishing circuit.
On Wednesday afternoon inside the Kyle Lake Athletic Center, French signed to compete in bass fishing for East Texas Baptist University in Marshall.
“I don’t think it’s really set in yet,” French said. “I don’t really know how to measure it. It’s something I’ve been wanting to do ever since I fished my first tournament. I just knew I could do this for the rest of my life, and I wanted to go to the next level.”
French said he saw that the ETBU team was first in the nation in their division and then went and watched them at the Bassmaster Classic in Fort Worth last year when ETBU won the College Classic.
“I was like that’s where I want to go,” French said. “It’s right down the road from me, and I can still represent East Texas. That’s something I want to do.
“I really liked the campus. I’ve got some buddies that go there. Their team is immaculate. And it just seems to fall right in place. I feel like that’s where God is calling me to go.”
Tim Haugh, who spoke on French’s behalf on Wednesday, said French and Franklin currently sit in eighth in the AOY standings and about 30 points out of winning the title.
“I’m so proud of you, watching you work hard and be dedicated,” Haugh said. “Soak it in. But tomorrow, we’re going to Rayburn because we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
French said he plans to major in business.
Also signing on Wednesday was Brook Hill quarterback Jack Jordan, who is going to Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri.
“They initially showed interest in me, so I decided to take a visit up there,” Jordan said. “I was just really impressed. They were super honest, and it was a great tour. They showed a lot of interest in me and what I can do and shaping me into becoming a good man.”
Brook Hill offensive coordinator said Jordan threw for more than 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.
“He’s one of the most improved players I’ve had the ability to coach,” Agnew said. “That’s a testament to how hard he worked over the summer. He’s the kind of kid that makes a coach really want to coach.”
Jordan, who moved to Brook Hill during his sophomore year from Jacksonville, said he is ready for the next level.
“I think I have some stuff to work on obviously, but I just think with accuracy and footwork, I bring all of the general tools that you need to be successful at the quarterback position, but I still have a lot of work to do,” Jordan said.
Jordan plans to major in business administration.