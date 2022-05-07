Brook Hill junior Colton Carson will compete in the TAPPS 5A Golf Championship Tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Squaw Valley Golf Course in Glen Rose.
“I’m very excited,” Carson said. “It’s something I’ve looked forward to since the beginning of the year. I wanted to make it to state. It just feels good to be able to do that.”
Carson shot an 80 at the regional tournament to advance to state. He fired a 77 to take third place in the TAPPS District 2 Golf Tournament in April.
Carson said he hopes to shoot in the mid- to high-70s at the state tournament.
“I’m just going to go and do the best I can and go have fun,” Carson said. “I think it will be good”
Carson, who also plays basketball and used to play baseball, is fairly new to the game of golf.
“This is only my second year of school golf,” Carson said. “I started playing golf during quarantine (2020 COVID-19 pandemic).”
Carson will be able to build on his experience this year as he heads into his senior year.
“I think it’s great that I’m going to have an extra year,” he said. “I will be able to get a lot more work done and really improve my game.”
Carson is set to tee off at 8:50 a.m. Monday with Ethan Bridges of The Woodlands Christian Academy, Nick Catullo of McKinney Christian Academy and Mauricio Morales of St. Augustine-Laredo.