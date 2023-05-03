Brook Hill baseball player Cade Chesley signed to play for East Texas Baptist University on Wednesday.
As a junior, Chesley had eight wins on the mound with a 0.755 ERA and 63 strikeouts in helping the Guard reach the TAPPS Division II state championship game.
Chesley also hit .403 with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and 31 RBIs to be the district’s Offensive Player of the Year.
As a sophomore, Chesley was 6-1 on the mound with a 1.94 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 39 innings. He hit .317 with five doubles, a triple and 17 RBIs.