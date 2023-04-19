Brook Hill hosted the Texas Private Middle School State Championship track and field meet.
It was a clean sweep for the Guard, winning all four divisions.
Brook Hill won the Girls 7th Grade Division with 283 points, followed by Tyler HEAT (50), McKinney Cornerstone Christian (49), Garland Christian (29), King’s Academy (28), Longview Christian (23) and Athens Christian (21).
Brook Hill won the Girls 8th Grade Division with 176 points, followed by Tyler HEAT (167), Garland Christian (70), Longview Christian (48), King’s Academy (45), McKinney Cornerstone Christian (9) and Athens Christian (8).
Brook Hill won the Boys 7th Grade Division with 252 points, followed by Longview Christian (90), King’s Academy (73), Tyler HEAT (46) and Garland Christian (6).
Brook Hill won the Boys 8th Grade Division with 245 points, followed by McKinney Cornerstone Christian (59), Tyler HEAT (58), Garland Christian (50), King’s Academy (49), Longview Christian (37) and Athens Christian (20).
First-place finishers for Brook Hill were Saige Westbrook, 7th grade girls 800 meters, 2:58.10; Saige Westbrook, 7th grade girls 1,600 meters, 6:32.53; Saige Westbrook, 7th grade girls 2,400 meters, 10:24.74; Lily Shaw, 7th grade girls 100-meter hurdles, 19.62; Lily Shaw, 7th grade girls 300-meter hurdles, 56.81; Cullen Hargett, 7th grade boys 110-meter hurdles, 19:26; Zachary McEuen, 8th grade boys 110-meter hurdles, 20.25; 7th grade 4x100-meter relay team of Keaton Harvey, Lilly Kummerfield, Ava Berry and Mary Soules, 58.97; Cooper McEuen, 7th grade boys 300-meter hurdles, 1:01.27; 7th grade 4x200-meter relay team of Lilly Kummerfield, Keaton Harvey, Lilly Shaw and Madison Hill, 2:08.03; Zachary McEuen, 8th grade boys 300-meter hurdles, 51.57; 7th grade 4x100-meter relay team of Cole Dawson, Grant Gandy, Brandon Mienk and Cullen Hargett, 55.26; 8th grade 4x100-meter relay team of Jiovanni Orrico, Leland Watley, Emijuwon Kayode and Sawyer Buske, 48.73; 7th grade 4x400-meter relay team of Aubrey Williams, Piper Rowan, Reese Hartwig and Lila Shaw, 5:08.27; 7th grade 4x200-meter relay team of Cole Dawson, Grayson Rozell, Jet Boddy and Cullen Hargett, 1:54.62; 8th grade 4x200-meter relay team of Jiovanni Orrico, Emijuwon Kayode, Cole Schlueter and Leland Watley, 1:46.20; 7th grade 4x400-meter relay team of Grant Gandy, Beau Kirby, Jackson Berryhill and Jet Boddy, 5:04.23; 8th grade 4x400-meter relay team of Jiovanni Orrico, Cole Sclueter, Branton Newman and Sawyer Buske, 4:07.77; Zachary Ryle, 7th grade boys shot put, 32-02.50; Aryonna Garrett, 7th grade girls shot put, 25-10; Piper Moore, 8th grade girls shot put, 34-01.50; Jessica Hilliard, 7th grade girls discus, 71-07; Piper Moore, 8th grade girls discus, 94-06; Annah McCown, 7th grade girls high jump, 4-03; Luke Scott, 8th grade boys shot put, 38-02; Jemma James, 8th grade girls high jump, 4-06; Lily Shaw, 7th grade girls pole vault, 6-06; Myles Kessinger, 8th grade boys discus, 110-01; Sam Bender, 7th grade boys high jump, 4-06; Joanna Sebazungu, 8th grade girls long jump, 13-05.50; Jemma James, 8th grade girls triple jump, 29-01.50; Cal Grubbs, 8th grade boys pole vault, 8-06; Cullen Hargett, 7th grade boys long jump, 16-06.50; Brandon Mienk, 7th grade boys triple jump, 25-07.50; and Zachary McEuen, 8th grade boys triple jump, 32-02.50.