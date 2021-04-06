The Brook Hill boys and girls tennis teams captured the District 2-5A tennis championship on March 26 the Summer Tennis Center on the UT Tyler campus.
Earning first were Jonathan Humphries (boys singles), Chandler Fletcher-Noah Langemeier (boys doubles) and Nicole Tng-Halley Gregori (girls doubles).
Ben Lundy and Grace Carpenter took first place in the Mixed Doubles. Tying for second were the teams of Preston Hardee and Ella Hardee and Joseph Johnson and Kensi Holley.
Annie Newman earned silver in girls singles.
Ivan Johnson and Barbara Hines are the Brook Hill coaches.