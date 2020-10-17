ANAHUAC — The Brook Hill Guard traveled to the “Alligator Capital of Texas” on Friday night and came back with a big win.
The Guard stayed unbeaten with a 34-27 victory over the Anahuac Panthers at Kyle White Stadium.
Lane Barter and Jaeger Gowin both rushed for more than 100 yards to help power Brook Hill (3-0) to the victory. Gowin gained 121 yards and scored a touchdown on 13 carries, while Barter added 119 yards and two TDs on 22 carries.
BH quarterback Ture Nilsson hit on 5 of 10 passing attempts for 153 yards and a TD. Carson Richards had three catches for 96 yards and a TD.
The Panthers took a 6-0 lead before the Guard scored 17-straight points. Brook Hill took an 8-6 lead when Barter dashed into the end zone from 39 yards. Richards then ran in the two-point conversion.
With 1:51 on the clock in the first quarter, Gowin rambled 71 yards for a TD. The try for two failed but the Guard led 14-6.
In the second quarter, Josh Collins booted a 27-yard field goal for a BH lead of 17-6.
Anahuac pulled within 17-14 with 6:16 on the clock with a TD and a two-point conversion.
With 54 seconds left before halftime, Barter found the end zone on a 3-yard run. Collins added the PAT and the Guard led 24-14 at intermission.
Brook Hill went up 27-14 in the third quarter as Collins kicked a 30-yard field. The Panthers pulled within 27-20 with three seconds on the clock in the third period.
The Guard went ahead 34-20 with 10:16 showing in the fourth as Nilsson connected with Richards for a 55-yard TD pass. Collins added the PAT.
The Panthers scored with 54 seconds left in the game for the final score of 34-20.
Chandler Fletcher and Nic LaRocca led the Guard with 13 tackles each. Fletcher had a tackle for loss and a pass defender, while LaRocca had a TFL and a sack. Von Dawson added nine tackles with Barter (8), Derrion Hinton (7) and Itaru Fukushima (6) contributing stops. Richards had five tackles, a TFL and two passes defended.
Both teams’ scheduled opponents canceled games and the two schools agreed to meet.
Anahuac is scheduled to host Buna on Oct. 23, while the Guard is slated to visit Dallas Bishop Dunne. Brook Hill’s next home game is scheduled for Oct. 30 against McKinney Christian.