UNION GROVE — Brook Hill split a pair of games Thursday at the Union Grove Tournament inside the Lions Den on the campus of Union Grove High School.
The Guard — ranked No. 7 among Class 5A private schools by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches — opened the day with a 48-42 setback to Class 2A No. 18 Timpson.
The first half was neck-and-neck as Noah Langemeier and Terry Bussey were both filling it up for their respective teams.
Bussey hit three first-quarter triples, including one from way downtown with 29 seconds on the clock, to give the Bears an 11-9 lead after the first quarter.
Langemeier opened the second quarter with one of his four 3-pointers in the frame to put Brook Hill back in front. Brady Callens made two threes in the final minute to cut the Timpson lead to 28-27 at halftime as the Guard connected six times from deep in the second quarter on just eight attempts. Langemeier was a perfect 4 of 4 in the quarter.
Langemeier went into halftime with 15 points, while Bussey had 19 in the half for Timpson. Both defenses keyed in on those two in the second half as Langemeier didn’t score after the break to finish with 15 points, while Bussey — a 2024 football standouts with offers from UTSA and SFA — had just 2 points in the final 16 minutes to finish with 21 points, nine rebounds and five steals.
Timpson got its lead to 32-27 early in the third quarter before Brook Hill was able to tie the score at 33. With Timpson leading 37-35, Jakub Dluzewsi drove the baseline to tie the game at 37 entering the fourth quarter.
With the score tied at 39, freshman Jackson Campbell hit a three for Timpson to give the Bears the lead for good with 6:30 to play.
Campbell finished with 9 points. Freshman JJ Garner had 8 points. Hunter Tipton finished with 8 points and 14 rebounds, and Donovan Crockett and Braden Courtney both added 1 point.
Callens had 14 points for Brook Hill. Dluzewski scored 10 points, and Herman Herder-Conde added 3 points and seven rebounds.
In the nightcap, Callens put in 18 points to lead Brook Hill to a 54-43 win over Rivercrest.
Brook Hill led 6-5 early before going an 8-0 run and leading 20-12 at the end of the first quarter as Sam Hall knocked down a shot just before time expired.
Kamryn English knocked down two 3-pointers in the final 35 seconds of the first half for Rivercrest, including one at the buzzer. English had 14 of his 20 points in the first half, but Brook Hill led 31-24.
The Guard expanded their lead to 48-34 after three quarters.
Herder-Conde had 8 points and seven rebounds for Brook Hill, and Dluzewski had 8 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Other scorers for Brook Hill were Colton Carson (7), Von Dawson (6), Langemeier (5) and Hall (2).
Darrion Ricks had 17 points and eight rebounds for Rivercrest.
McLeod 30, Union Grove 26 — Henry Teer and Tyler Williams each scored 11 points to lead McLeod past Union Grove.
Freshman Jace Roberts led Union Grove with 12 points. Other scorers for the Lions were Jaxon Daniels (6), Hunter Cannon (6) and Colton Cowan (2).
Timpson 60, Rivercrest 40 — Bussey put in 23 points to lead the Bears past the Rebels.
Crockett had 11 points for the Bears.
Kamryn English led Rivercrest with 16 points, and Darrion Ricks had 14 points.
Waskom 57, Garrison 40 — Zay Thomas scored 21 points to lead Waskom past Garrison.
Diego Smith had 16 points for Waskom. Other scorers were Tyler Davis (7), DJ Feaster (5), Jayvis Jones (4) and Daveon Williams (4).
Ja’christopher Shepherd led Garrison with 12 points.
Gladewater 70, Hawkins 65, OT — Tyrone Maddox scored all of his 17 points in the second half and overtime to lead Gladewater to a 70-65 win over Hawkins.
Maddox made a free throw with 7.8 seconds left in regulation and then gave Gladewater the lead for good at 67-65 with a basket with 48 seconds left in overtime.
Jeramy Torres led Hawkins with 18 points.
Other scorers for Gladewater were Michael Lewis (16), Keilan James (11), Kollin Lewis (10), Trevor Hollins (4), X’Zavier Woods (4), Tristen Linwood (4) and Zavion Woods (4).
Other scorers for Hawkins were Marshall White (16), Dristun Pruitt (12), Bryce Burns (8), Toby Gwin (6) and Boston Conner (5).
Waskom 47, New Diana 31 — Thomas scored 18 points to lead Waskom past New Diana.
Jones and Davis each scored 10 points for Waskom.
Cohle Sherman led New Diana with 12 points.
McLeod 52, Harmony 43, OT — Tyler Williams scored 17 points to lead McLeod to an overtime win over Harmony.
Tucker Tittle banked in a three to force overtime, but McLeod outscored Harmony 9-0 in the extra period.
Harmony missed 11 free throws in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Boston Seahorn and Weston Seahorn led Harmony with 11 points each. Other scorers were Tittle (7), Chris Arellano (4), Braxton Baker (4), Brandon Larkin (4) and Riley Patterson (2).
James Bowie 66, Gladewater 46 — Hunter Reeves scored 20 points to lead James Bowie past Gladewater.
Jared Hock had 16 points for the Pirates.
Michael Lewis led Gladewater with 14 points. Other scorers for the Bears were Maddox (10), Kollin Lewis (10), Cameron Taylor (6), Hollins (3), X’Zavier Woods (2) and James (1).
Bracket play will begin on Friday with Rivercrest vs. New Diana at 8 a.m. Other first-round matchups are Bowie vs. Brook Hill, 9:15 a.m.; McLeod vs. Hawkins, 10:30 a.m.; and Waskom vs. Harmony, 11:45 a.m. Union Grove, Gladewater, Garrison and Timpson will meet the winners later on Friday.
