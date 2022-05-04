BULLARD — Brook Hill had eight student-athletes sign for five different sports with schools in five different states on Wednesday afternoon outside the Kyle Lake Athletic Center.
Finn Kaiyala and Grayson Murry will go up the road to Tyler Junior College to play baseball. Annabelle Reed will also attend TJC, where she will play volleyball. Mollee McCurley is staying in East Texas and will continue to play volleyball, but she will play beach volleyball at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall.
The other four student-athletes are all leaving the state.
Dominika Ducal is playing soccer at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Sophia Arno will play softball at D’Youville University in Buffalo, New York. Dorian Reyes is set to play baseball at Midway University in Midway, Kentucky. Pastor Perez will play soccer at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas.
Brook Hill’s baseball team is 24-3 on the season, and Kaiyala, Murry and Reyes are all key reasons for that success.
Murry and Kaiyala will remain battery mates at TJC.
“It’s awesome,” Murry said. “He’s a stud catcher. I’m looking forward to it.”
“It’s really cool,” Kaiyala said. “Grayson and I are good friends. It will be a fun time.”
Murry, who hit two home runs in a win over Canton last week, said he will stick to pitching at the next level.
“Coach (Mike) Ruppenthal and Coach (Doug) Wren welcomed me and made me feel at home,” said Murry, whose mom is Bullard head softball coach Julie Murry. “I loved everything about it. It’s close to home, and I’m just excited about it.
“I think I can locate the ball well, and they have so much more to teach me. I know I can grow and gain velo (velocity) there.”
Kaiyala will bring a bit of a bat to the catcher position for the Apaches.
“It’s just a great program over there,” said Kaiyala, who moved to Brook Hill last year from the state of Washington. “The coaches over there, they know how to win and develop players for the next level after junior college.”
Murry and Kaiyala said they will both be business majors.
Reyes had two grand slams in an inning earlier this year and has been the Tyler Morning Telegraph Player of the Week for both football and baseball.
He said he will just pitch at Midway.
“The coach hit me up, and he was really respectful,” Reyes said. “I liked the staff there.
“I’m just going to work out all summer, increase my velo and give it the best I’ve got.”
Reyes said he will be a nursing major.
Ducal, who is from Warsaw, Poland, said she really liked what McNeese had to offer.
“The soccer looks really professional there, and I talked to the coach, and he made me really like the school. They have my major, which is really good. So it was like everything, soccer and academic, worked really well.”
Ducal is a midfielder who has been at Brook Hill for three years. She said she will major in criminal justice.
Reed and McCurley are both playing volleyball, just in different forms.
Reed, an outside hitter, said TJC really stood out to her.
“I went and practiced with the team, and I thought it really felt like home,” she said. “Me and all the girls got along really well.”
Reed said she plans to be a business major.
McCurley will join ETBU’s brand new beach volleyball program.
“I’ve played with my club team in the summer, but not actually competitive,” McCurley said. “I’m looking forward to it as something new and not something I’ve always known, just a new beginning of volleyball.
“ETBU feels like a bigger version of Brook Hill, just a college version. It gives me the same vibes and it being family oriented. The campus isn’t too big. Everyone has been welcoming to me.”
McCurley said she will major in education.
Arno is returning to her hometown of Buffalo for college to attend D’Youville.
“I’m excited to get to go back to my hometown,” she said. “They have a great physical therapy program. I can also play Division II, which is where I was wanting to go.”
Arno is a shortstop and pitcher, but said she will just play in the infield in college.
Perez, who is from Seville, Spain, said Southwestern’s early interest played a big role in his decision.
“They were the first ones who showed interest in me,” Perez said. “After that, I kept telling colleges that I had a dream college that was where I wanted to go play since I felt like they treated me the way I wanted to be treated. Also, the coach came all the way from Kansas to meet me and have dinner, so that convinced me to go there.”
Perez is a striker who has been at Brook Hill for three years.
Perez said he plans to major in business and accounting.