TENAHA — The Brook Hill Guard scored a 22-12 upset over No. 6 (Class 2A, D-II) Tenaha on Friday night at Raymond Jackson Stadium.
The Guard (2-1) scored two TDs in the second quarter to take a 15-6 halftime lead.
Jack Jordan hit Ben Varvas with a 49-yard TD pass with 11:45 on the clock. Dorian Reyes ran in the two-point conversion and Brook Hill led the Tigers, 8-6.
A little over two minutes later, Jordan tossed a 15-yard TD pass to Jay'lon Warren. Josh Collins booted the PAT for a 15-6 Guard lead.
Brook Hill added a TD in the third quarter as Nick LaRocca rushed in from 31 yards. Collins' PAT was good and the Guard was on top 22-6 with 4:48 on the clock.
Tenaha (2-1) took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter as Jeremy Patton caught a 44-yard TD pass. The Guard's Felipe Tristan blocked the extra-point attempt.
With 5:20 left in the game, Kamarion Ross caught a 19-yard TD pass. The try for two failed.
Jordan hit on 11 of 21 passing attempts for 126 yards and two TDs. Warren had four receptions for 30 yards and a TD. LaRocca had 95 yards on nine carries, along with a TD.
Jerry Landen led the Guard with nine tackles, while Collins, Tristan and Reyes each had seven tackles. Collins added an interception with Von Dawson and John Engelhardt recovering fumbles. LaRocca had a sack.
Brook Hill will take on Frisco Legacy Christian on Friday, Sept. 17 in Bullard. Tenaha is scheduled to visit Tyler to meet Grace Community that same night.