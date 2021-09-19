Nick LaRocca rushed for more than 100 yards to help power the Brook Hill Guard to a 31-7 win over Frisco Legacy Christian on Friday at Herrington Stadium in Bullard.
The victory moves the Guard to 3-1 on the season, while the Eagles fall to 0-4.
LaRocca gained 111 yards and scored a TD on nine carries to lead the ground assault. Ben Varvas gained 46 yards on 10 totes with Reagan Steele adding 42 yards on 12 attempts.
Quarterback Jack Jordan hit on 11 of 18 passing attempts for 141 yards and a TD. Jay'lon Warren had five catches for 76 yards with Grayson Murry snagging four receptions for 43 yards and a TD. Noah Langemeier caught two passes for 25 yards.
Josh Collins booted four PATs and also connected on a field goal for the Guard.
Coach Scott Ryle said the offensive line had another good night. Leading the way were seniors John Engelhardt, Aidan Mason, Jack Crawley, Alessandro Cairati and JT Hebert. He called them "all great leaders."
The Brook Hill defense only allowed 164 yards while grabbing two takeaways — an interception (Von Dawson) and fumble recovery (Langemeier).
Felipe Tristan led the Guard with seven tackles, including three tackles for loss. LaRocca had a sack.
Brook Hill is scheduled to visit Fort Worth Christian on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. game. Frisco Legacy Christian is scheduled to host Tyler Grace Community at 7:30 p.m. Friday.