BULLARD — Jack Jordan threw for three touchdown passes and the Brook Hill defense allowed 89 total yards as the Guard scored a 26-3 win over Wills Point on Friday in the Seventh Annual American State Bank/Brook Hill Warrior Bowl.
Before, during and at halftime, The Brook Hill School honored American Heroes — veterans, active duty military, first responders and front line health care workers.
Jordan hit on 19 of 26 passing attempts for 256 yards and TD passes of 56 (to Noah Langemeier), 5 and 30 (to Felipe Tristan).
Tristan had four catches for 46 yards and the two TDs with Jay'lon Warren hauling in five passes for 70 yards.
Defensively for the Guard, Dorain Reyes had 16 tackles with Tristan adding 13 stops. Reyes also had a fumble recovery as did Von Dawson. Jerry Landen forced a fumble.
Kevin Witherspoon led the Tigers with 41 yards on 11 carries.
Brook Hill took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter as Josh Collins booted a 23-yard field with 8:35 on the clock.
The Guard went up 10-3 as Jordan hit Langemeier with a 56-yard TD pass followed by Collins' PAT with 8:43 showing.
Jordan then hit Tristan for a 5-yard TD toss. The run for two failed, but BH still led 16-3 at the 4:56 mark.
Wills Point got on the board just before half time as Noe Rodriguez booted a 31-yard field at the 40-second mark of the second quarter.
Brook Hill led 16-3 at halftime.
With 6:15 showing in the third quarter, Jordan connected with Tristan again, this time from 30 yards. Collins added the PAT and the Guard led 23-3.
In the fourth quarter, the final scored was a 27-yard field goal from Collins with 6:51 on the clock.
Ben Varbas led the Guard in rushing with 61 yards on eight carries, while Nick LaRocca added 41 yards on 10 attempts.
Brook Hill is scheduled to visit Garrison on Friday, while Wills Point is slated to visit Mineola that same night.