BULLARD — Brook Hill didn’t waste any time taking the field for the first day of high school football practice.
Just after midnight on Monday morning, the players made their way over from the boarding house across campus and into the Kyle Lake Athletic Center to get dressed.
They then stepped out onto the new turf at Herrington Stadium to begin working for the 2022 season.
August 1, 2022
“We’re really excited,” Brook Hill head football coach Scott Ryle said. “I know the kids are fired up. They’ve been talking about this since last year. It’s a great tradition we have at Brook Hill. I’m just excited to have a new group here ready to go.”
The players checked into the boarding house at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. They will stay there until Wednesday.
“I’m just excited for the new guys,” senior Noah Langemeier said. “With the boarding school, you get a lot of new faces every year. I’m excited to get to bond with them and have a new season with them.”
Along with the five practices in the three-day period, the team will also do some bonding at the lake and will even have a talent show, plus just hanging out in the boarding house and getting acclimated with one another.
“There will be a lot of goofing around,” Langemeier said. “We will get to live with some crazy guys. It will be fun.”
Langemeier is one of the returning faces for the Guard, but there are also plenty of new faces.
“It’s just part of the uniqueness of our Brook Hill School,” Ryle said. “We always have new people from all over the world. I have a kid from Grand Cayman that’s giving football a try for the first time and a kid from Germany that’s giving football a try for the first time. It’s a lot of fun and what I think makes Brook Hill special.”
The Guard also added players locally from Jacksonville, Tyler Legacy and Whitehouse.
Among the players from Jacksonville is quarterback Jonah McCown, who is the son of former NFL quarterback Luke McCown.
“Coming to a new school, there’s a lot of expectations placed on me,” McCown said. “It’s going to take a lot for me to get into the rhythm of how things work and stuff, but I’m used to new situations, moving from state to state a lot. I have high hopes for us. I really feel like we can go a long way this year.”
Luke McCown was also out there early Monday morning working with Jonah on quarterback drills.
“It’s really fun,” Jonah said. “He’s always pushing me to be the best I can, and I’m very lucky to have a guy like him.”
Brook Hill also added quarterback Samuel Williams as a transfer from Tyler Legacy. Williams is the grandson of Gary Fleet, who was a longtime offensive line coach at Tyler Lee and was on the coaching staff for the Red Raiders’ 2004 state championship team.
The Guard, which went 6-4 in 2021, will look to blend the new guys with the returners in hopes of having another successful season.
“I think we’ve 100 percent got the talent,” senior defensive back Von Dawson said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys like Jonah coming in. But at the end of the day, it’s all on us and just what we choose to do with the talent we’ve got.”
Brook Hill will have scrimmages against Rusk and Grapeland before hosting Grapevine Faith Christian for the season opener on Aug. 26.