Brook Hill hasn’t had a losing season since 2017.
The Guard picked up a playoff win last season over Fort Worth Lake Country Christian. And despite only five starters returning on each side of the football, Brook Hill expects to keep winning in 2023.
“We want to win every ball game possible,” said senior wide receiver and defensive back Ryder Williams.
Williams was joined by senior offensive lineman Luke Cundieff and senior quarterback Jonah McCown at a fall sports media day at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on July 24 to talk about the upcoming season.
“We want to win some games,” Cundieff said. “This is our senior year. We want to go out with a dub, and we want to leave this school with a legacy of winning and represent God.”
“I want to go out with a state championship,” McCown said “I don’t care whether I’m leading the league in passing or not, I just want to win. And if I do, it’s because of these other guys and not just me. It’s not a one-man show, especially when it comes to winning a state championship. You need your teammates to succeed.”
McCown threw for more than 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns last season.
“(McCown) has put in a lot of work in the offseason in order to improve on his 2022 campaign,” Brook Hill Scott Ryle said in a preseason questionnaire.
Brook Hill will take on Grapevine Faith Christian on the road in the season opener on Aug. 25.