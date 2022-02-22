BULLARD — Wins have been hard to come by over the years for the Brook Hill Lady Guard on the basketball court.
The Lady Guard entered the 2021-22 season with 15 total wins in the previous three seasons combined and just one playoff victory in program history — 54-26 over Colleyville Covenant Christian in TAPPS Class 3A in 2013 when the Lady Guard won 13 games.
And with an overhauled roster — just two players returned from the previous senior, senior Maeci Wilson and sophomore Landrey McNeel — Brook Hill started the season 5-13.
“We were wondering at the end of last year what this year would look like,” said second-year Lady Guard head coach Jereme Hubbard, whose father-in-law is Dale Dotson, a longtime successful basketball coach at Lon Morris College. “We graduated two seniors last year that played and knew we had some kids back, but one of those transferred to Bullard, and one decided not to play this year. So when we started the year, we had two players back from last year total, so we had to start over again bacailly.”
Freshmen Karmen Miller (Brownsboro) and Lila Morris (Bullard) moved in. Senior Mollee McCurley, who has been a standout volleyball player for the Lady Guard, rejoined the basketball team for her senior year. Junior Bethany Lavender came over from Jacksonville. Bethany Durrett is a senior who had not played since her eighth grade year, but she broke her ankle during the Bishop Gorman Tournament in November.
“We’re starting two freshmen and a sophomore, and our eighth grade group is very talented, so originally we thought this was going to be like a bridge year,” Hubbard said. “But then we got some of those other girls on the team, and things started coming together. Durrett getting hurt kind of put us back.”
But after that 5-13 start, Brook Hill hosted its inaugural tournament and things turned around. The Lady Guard won all four games in that tournament, defeating Greenville Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy (39-14), Midland Christian (40-31), Grand Saline (32-30) and Bryan Allen Academy (38-36).
“That was a huge point for us,” Hubbard said. “That win against Midland Christian, who is a TAPPS name and a 6A school, that was one of those wins that I told the girls was for the school. That was for everybody to look and see that we were doing some things better. The next night, we beat Grand Saline. That one was for the girls because we had lost to them two weeks before by 21 points. We came back and beat them, so that was huge.
“And then the next night we beat Allen Academy, and that was for me, because that was the first time I believed we had kind of fixed some things. There was hype and a lot of people in the crowd. It was a game we fell behind 11-0 early, and then we came back and won it in the last couple of minutes. We fought through that, and that’s when we started gaining confidence.”
The Lady Guard have now won 11 of their last 15 games and are 16-17 overall.
“It’s been really good,” Wilson said. “It’s almost refreshing to know a lot of the work I’ve put in over the years has eventually paid off. It was definitely hard, but I’m glad I’ve decided to stay with it. We work really well together. We have several people this year, so we had to get to know each other really quickly. We became really close as a team. We hang out away from the court, we eat lunch together. It’s helped a lot.”
Other Lady Guard players agree that the chemistry and closeness has played a pivotal role in the team’s success.
“This season has been on one of the best seasons I’ve ever had because of the atmosphere and the team and the coaching,” McCurley said. “It’s been fun. There’s never a boring moment. We have a great bond, and we all just work together.”
“Like Mollee said, our bonds and how well we communicate with each other has helped a lot,” McNeel said.
Brook Hill will open the TAPPS Class 5A playoffs against Frisco Legacy Christian (17-6) at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Frisco.
“We just have to continue to work together and be confident,” Morris said.
“We know we have our work cut out for us,” Hubbard said. “But we are confident, and we want to keep this thing going. It’s been fun, and we’re not ready for it to end.”
Other members of the Lady Guard are senior Hope Ekeukwu, junior Shamita Vasnani, sophomore Ayotomi Fadase and freshman Alexis Pierce.