Tyler Legacy High School has added two East Texas head volleyball coaches to its volleyball coaching staff.
Kylie Stewart, who spent the past year as the head coach at Brook Hill, and Catherine Ripka, who has been the head volleyball coach at Chapel Hill for the past four years, have both joined the Legacy staff.
That gives the Lady Raiders four coaches on staff with head coaching experience.
“I think it’s huge,” Legacy head volleyball coach Bryan Winegeart said. “My philosophy is to surround yourself with the best possible people.
“It has to be one of the best staffs in East Texas. Not a whole lot of staffs can have that type of experience from the freshman level all the way up to develop kids and get them better. Obviously, we are in a hard district competing against the Metroplex programs. It’s a necessity, not a luxury, to build a solid program all the way up to prepared for the district we are tasked to play against.”
Stewart has been coaching volleyball for the past 13 years at various levels. She coached five years of club volleyball with Brazos Valley Juniors, Absolute Volleyball Club and Net Juniors. She coached collegiately for four years at Midwestern State University and the University of Northwestern Ohio. She was the junior varsity coach for three seasons at Hallsville High School before taking over at Brook Hill last year.
“I am excited to join a great program at Legacy,” Stewart said. “I am eager to start working with this great staff and have the most successful season yet. I am ready to get on the court with the athletes to bring out their greatest potential and develop amazing athletes by sharing my love for the game.”
Stewart will be the JV coach for the Lady Raiders.
Ripka has spent the past 10 years at Arp, Winona and Chapel Hill. She also has coached for IVC club volleyball. Ripka also was the softball coach at Chapel Hill during her time at the school.
“I am extremely excited about joining the coaching staff at Legacy,” Ripka said. “My plan is to bring out the best each player by giving them confidence in their abilities as an individual and as a teammate. I am excited to work with the coaches and athletes to produce the most successful program yet at Legacy.”
Ripka will be the Freshman A coach for the Lady Raiders.
Sonorah Duty, who joined Legacy last year as the JV coach after previously being the head volleyball coach at Brook Hill, will move into the role of varsity assistant coach.