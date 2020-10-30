BULLARD — Can I say, what a great welcome to the ballgame. Two pretty Guard cheerleaders gave me a program and A warm howdy. The pre-game music was 60’s and 70’s, which was awesome. The best greeting was from Brook Hill elementary student, Hunter Hymer, who informed me that the Guard was "fixin' to put a whuppin on the Mustangs."
He was right to the tune of 35-8 by Brook Hill over McKinney Christian in a TAPPS Division II District 2 football game at Herrington Stadium.
The first half was a slow, but a steady train of momentum for the Guard. The Mustangs had to overcome injuries sustained in the game last week. McKinney really played hard, but once Brook Hill got started, it was turn out the lights.
The Guard scored right at the end of the first quarter on a two-yard run by Lane Barter. Felipe Tristan ran in the two-point conversion, and Brook Hill led 8-0.
In the second quarter, the Guard scored three more times. Quarterback Ture Nilsson had a hand in each of the scores. He threw 27 yards to Colton Richards for one touchdown. He also threw 15 yards to Tristan for another touchdown. Nilsson finished off the half with a two-yard scoring plunge. Casper Engqvist ran in a two-point conversion and Jaeger Godwin kicked one extra point to give the Guard a 29-0 halftime lead.
The second half slowed down, with Nilsson scoring on a five-yard touchdown run. That made the score 35-0 for the Guard.
With seven minutes to go in the game, the Mustangs finally got on the scoreboard. Cash Etheredge passed 10 yards to Cooper Roach for the touchdown. Etheredge passed to Hayden Faulkner for the two-point conversion making the final score 35-8.
Defensively for Brook Hill, Chandler Fletcher, Derreion Hinton and Barter were the leading tacklers. They also were instrumental in fumble recoveries, pass interceptions and a blocked punt.
The Guard (5-1) plays at Grace, while the Mustangs (2-4) play host to Bishop Dunne next Friday.