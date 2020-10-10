BULLARD — Brook Hill used timely offense and a smothering defense to register a 21-9 win over Flower Mound Coram Deo on Friday on Young Field at Herrington Stadium.
The win moves the Guard to 2-0 on the young season. The Lions fall to 1-1.
Brook Hill took a 6-0 lead as quarterback Ture Nilsson tossed a 29-yard touchdown pass to Carson Richards. The PAT failed.
The Lions tied the game later in the first quarter as Peyton Inderlied threw a 21-yard TD pass to Jack Herrington. The try for two failed, leaving the game tied at 6-6.
The Guard took a 14-6 halftime as Casper Engqvist scored on a 3-yard run. Richards ran into the end zone for two points.
In the third quarter, the Lions pulled within 14-9 on Aidan Saucedo's 21-yard field goal.
Brook Hill put the game away when Lane Barter scored on a 5-yard TD run. Joshua Collins booted the extra point for a 21-9 in the fourth quarter.
Nilsson hit on 9 of 17 passing attempts for 90 yards with one TD and two interceptions. Engqvist connected on 2 of 4 passing attempts for 15 yards.
Richards led the Guard receivers with six catches for 79 yards. On the ground, Barter led with 93 yards on 16 carries, followed by Engqvist (11-39) and Nick LaRocca (11-39).
The Brook Hill defense kept the Lions check. Itaru Fukashima had an interception with three passes defended. Barter and Derrion Hinton each had five tackles, while Richards adds four stops and two passes defended.
Brook Hill returns to play on Friday, Oct. 16, traveling to Anahuac (3-3) for 7 p.m. contest. The Lions (1-1) are scheduled to host Grapevine Faith at 7:30 p.m the same night.