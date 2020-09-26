BULLARD — Brook Hill football coach Scott Ryle did not use Carson Richards on defense the last four years. On Friday night to open the season in the Sixth Annual American State Bank/Brook Hill Warrior Bowl, he made that change.
Richards, a senior, made a two game-saving interceptions and caught a huge fourth quarter touchdown as Brook Hill came from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to stun Fort Worth Christian, 37-34.
The pre-game ceremony honoring veterans and first responders, then two performances by the nationally-known Kilgore College Rangerettes appeared to be the highlights at Young Field at Herrington Stadium until the late charge.
With 1:10 left the Fort Worth threatening to score, Richards intercepted a pass after Felipe Tristan pressured the quarterback to seal the win.
However, the big play by Richards came with 4:09 left in the game and Fort Worth Christian two yards away from sealing the win with a touchdown. Richards intercepted a pass at the goal line and ran 61 yards before getting tackled.
Brook Hill’s Lane Barter then broke four tackles on a 36 yard run setting up a four yard touchdown run by Nick LaRocca to give Brook Hill a 37-34. Brook Hill had trailed since an early 3-0 lead and by as many as 10 in the fourth quarter.
“It was just reaction, I just broke away and got it,” said Richards of the goal-line interception. “It was my first game since freshman year playing defense, but coach (Malcolm) Dodson and Coach (David) Collins and the secondary staff, they scouted it out and we worked on it and I was ready for their plays.”
Brook Hill trailed by 10 when the defense came to life, forcing 12 incomplete passes in 14 attempts for just 15 yards. That allowed the offense to cut the lead to 20-17 when Richards made an acrobatic catch in the end zone with a defender hanging on him on a 34-yard TD pass from QB Ture Nillson.
“That was a great pass by our quarterback Ture, he hit me on an out-and-up and put it right where it needed to be and I went up and got it,” said Richards. “Tonight was great, we couldn’t wait to play our first game. We were predicted to lose this game, so we showed them and I think the sky is the limit.”
The most athletic play of the game took place in the first half when Nillson scrambled toward the Brook Hill sidelines and just before getting hit and going out of bounds hit Lane Barton who raced in the end zone for 68 yard touchdown.
Fort Worth quarterback Carson Cross had a monster game, going 32-of-61 for 388 yards and four touchdowns. He played through pain as well, coming out twice then a third time when his helmet came off on a hit.
Nillson was 15-of-23 passing for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Lane Barter had a huge night catching five passes for 103 yards and running nine times for 50 yards. He also had a 78-yard kickoff return. Richards had four catches for 74 yards, TyJuan Cannon caught a 43 yard pass, Felipe Tristan had four catches for 37 yards and Chandler Fletcher had two catches for 12 yards. LaRocca had 10 carries for 44 yards the the big touchdown.
On defense, senior Willie Roberts had eight tackles, two sacks and four tackles for losses while Cannon had nine tackles, Tristan had three tackles, a sack and an interception, Barter and Richards and had seven tackles while Alessandro Caiati had a sack and Colton Richards, Von Dawson, Derreion Hinton all had five tackles and Isaiah Obaseki added a sack.
First Quarter
BH — Felipe Tristan, 30 field goal (9 plays, 47 yards), 3-0
FW — Gus Sanchez III 34 pass from Carson Cross (1 play, 34 yards), kick failed, 3-6
Second Quarter
FW — Sanchez III 9 pass from Cross (12 plays, 69 yards), Jaxsen Beck kick, 3-13
BH — Lane Barton 68 pass from Ture Nillson (1 play, 68 yards), Tristan kick, 10-13
Third Quarter
FW — Cobern 64 run (6 plays, 89 yards), Cobern kick, 10-20
BH — Carson Richards 34 pass from Nillson (7 plays, 61 yards), Tristan kick, 17-20
Fourth Quarter
FW — Houston Buckner 3 pass from Cross (9 plays 68 yards), Cobern kick, 17-27
BH — Nick LaRocca 3 run (3 plays, 13 yard after Lane Barter 78 kickoff return), Tristan kick, 24-27
FW — Brycen Alexander 56 pass from Cross (1 play, 56 yards), Cobern kick, 24-34
BH — Lane Barter 2 run (4 plays 54 yards after 43 catch by TyJuan Cannon on fourth down), Tristan kick, 31-34
BH — LaRocca 4 run (2 plays, 39 yards after Carson Richards 61 interception return), kick blocked, 37-34