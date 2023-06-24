The Brook Hill football team has a great jump start to the 2023 season.
The Guard captured the TAPPS 7 on 7 Bronze Bracket on Saturday at the Heart of Texas Fields in Waco.
Team members include: Jonah McCown, Elijah McCown, Cameron Ryle, Luke McNeel, Johnmarc Orrico, Luke Middleton, Colton Richards, Ryder Williams, Sawyer Buske, Nathan Mienk, Danger Trey, Samuel Williams, Price James, Reese Barter and Trey Watley.
Coaches were David Collins, Nick Harrison and Luke McCown.
After pool play, Brook Hill was placed in the Bronze Bracket.
The Guard scored an opening win over rival Tyler All Saints, 16-7, in the first round of bracket play.
In the semifinals, Brook Hill downed New Braunfels Christian Academy, 25-15.
The Guard then downed Bryan Brazos Christian School, 34-14, in the championship.
In Pool B play, Brook Hill finished with a record of 1-4 to place fifth. The Guard defeated Victoria St. Joseph 12-0, while falling to Houston Second Baptist (26-19), Austin Hyde Park (21-18), Boerne Geneva (27-14) and Fort Worth Trinity Valley (26-20).
All Saints was in Pool C, placing sixth after falling to Houston Lutheran South (40-0), Austin Regents (37-0), Houston Kinkaid School (23-0), Plano John Paul II (15-7) and Fort Worth Christian (20-14).
In bracket play, after the loss to Brook Hill, the Trojans lost to San Antonio Holy Cross, 33-21.
Argyle Liberty Christian defeated Austin Regents, 33-32, in the Gold Bracket championship.
Tomball Concordia Lutheran won the Silver Bracket title with a 27-20 win over Fort Worth Trinity Valley.
In College Station, Round Rock defeated A&M Consolidated, 26-13, in Division I of the Texas 7-on7 State Tournament at Veterans Memorial Park.
Hitchcock won the Division II title with a 27-20 win over Anna.
In Division III, Miles scored a 22-20 win over Poth.