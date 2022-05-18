Baseball success is nothing new at Brook Hill. The Guard won state titles in 2004, 2011, 2012 and 2013 and were state finalists in 2010 and 2018.
Brook Hill (26-3) is looking to add to its championship collection at the TAPPS Division II State Baseball Tournament at UT Arlington’s Clay Gould Ballpark.
“It’s awesome,” senior Grayson Murry said. “Everyone dreams of going to the state tournament. But we’re not done yet. Hopefully we can hold up that trophy on Thursday.”
Brook Hill will face Fort Worth Christian (19-9-1) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Arlington. The first semifinal is Houston Lutheran South (26-9) against Houston Second Baptist (22-6) at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Houston Second Baptist is coached by former University of Houston head baseball coach Rayner Noble. His assistants are former New York Yankees and Houston Astros pitcher Andy Pettitte and former Brook Hill coach Terry Pirtle, who led the Guard to those three straight state titles from 2011-13.
The championship game is set for noon Thursday at UTA.
But first, the Guard take on a Fort Worth Christian team they defeated 9-2 on March 1.
“Our kids did a good job against them last time, but the team we played two months ago is not the same team we’ll play Wednesday, and we aren’t either,” Brook Hill head baseball coach Jerry Courtney said. “They’re a well-rounded team and a very well-coached team. They have a lot of quality arms, a good defense and they swing it from beginning to end. I watched them a few days ago, and they looked great. They’ll be a tough opponent.”
Brook Hill has won 13 straight games since a 2-0 loss on March 24 to Rusk, a 2021 Class 4A finalist that is still in the playoffs this season. The Guard also own a 7-2 victory over Rusk during the streak.
“We have a bunch of guys who are focused on winning,” Courtney said. “We have really good leadership, which is undersold sometimes when you talk about successful teams. Not just physical maturity, but the mental maturity and the selflessness that comes with a group that is truly willing to play for each other.”
Among the seniors are Aidan Mason and Tyler Junior College signees Murry and Finn Kaiyala.
“It’s absolutely unreal,” Mason said. “Being a part of a team thinking we had a shot a couple of years ago and then getting cut off by COVID. Having this time around to get there and accomplish those dreams, it’s completely unforgettable.”
“This is something you dream of since you were a kid, so I’m looking forward to it,” Kaiyala said. “We just have to go out there and play our game like we know how to do, like we’ve been doing all season. I trust these guys.”
Brook Hill advanced with a 7-0 win over Fort Worth Southwest Christian on Friday. Murry threw a no-hitter and struck out 16 batters.
“It was a good feeling,” Murry said. “It was a great team win. Everybody played great. I was just trying to pitch to contact and let the guys make plays behind me, and Finn called a great game.”
Tickets for the state tournament games are $15 and are available for purchase at tapps.biz/tickets.