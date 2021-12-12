The Brook Hill Lady Guard and Alma (Arkansas) Airedales both finished 4-0 in the inaugural Lady Guard Invitational in Bullard.
Brook Hill won the final game of the tournament, edging Bryan Allen Academy 38-36 on Saturday.
Bethany Lavender led the way for the Lady Guard with 12 points. Mollee McCurley added 10 of her own points, with eight of those coming in the first half. Brook Hill fell behind 14-8 after one quarter, but outscored the Lady Rams by a score of 9-2 in the second quarter to take a one-point halftime lead.
Landrey McNeel had eight points for the Lady Guard and Maeci Wilson wrapped up the scoring with 7 points.
Following Brook Hill and Alma in the touranament standings were: 3, East Texas Home School, 3-1; 4, (tie) West Rusk, 2-2; Bishop Gorman, 2-2; Kaufman, 2-2; 7, (tie) Midland Christian, 1-3; Bryan Allen Academy, 1-3; Grand Saline, 1-3; and 10, PTAA-Greenville, 0-4.
Alma 66, ET HomeSchool 36
Jordan Gramlich led the Airedales with 28 points, followed by Presli Taylor (14), Halena Dugger (8), Halyn Carmack (4), Makia Cravey (4), Lanie Moore (3), Kenzie Rushing (3) and Kiara Owens (2).
ETHS was led by Jordan Parker with 11 points. Also scoring for the Lady Chargers were Brailey Brown (8), Rebekah Dragoo (8), Madie Wright (5), Jenna Parker (3) and Alli Wilson (1).
Kaufman 42, Midland Christian 30
Lillie Reven hit for 15 points with Piper Wilburn added 10 to pace the Kaufman Lady Lions. Other Kaufman scorers were Reece Yager (8), Paige Garmon (4), Aubre Prox (2), Kenzie Brito (2) and Keira Drake (1).
Natalie Larabee led the Lady Mustangs with 10 points, followed by Tagan Treadwell (6), Ella Murray (5), McKenzie Ramirez (5) and Amara Odukwu (4).
Bishop Gorman 33, Allen Academy 7
Elizabeth Mahfood led the way for the Lady Crusaders with 20 points. Adding points for BG were Grace Coan (8), Jailynn Lee (2), Kate Cleofe (2) and Ellie Coan (1).
Scoring for the Lady Rams were Trinity Chapa (3), Bailey Fannin (2) and Bella Ruffino (2).
Bishop Gorman 42, Kaufman 35
Mahfood hit for 28 points to help lift the Lady Crusaders past the Kaufman Lady Lions.
Adding to the Lady Crusaders total were Grace Coan (6), Claire Testa (4), Kate Cleofe (2), Isabella Toliver (1) and Ellie Coan (1).
Aubre Prox led the Lady Lions with 10 points. She was followed by Paige Garmon (9), Piper Wilburn (8), Lillie Reven (6) and Reece Yager (2).
West Rusk 50, Grand Saline 38
LeKendra Murphy filled the nets for 17 points to help power West Rusk to a 50-38 win over the Grand Saline Lady Indians.
Also scoring for the Lady Raiders were Raven Pryor (9), Shynise Smith (9), Raylee Moseley (8), Stormie LeJeune (4) and Faith Cochran (3).
Grand Saline was paced by Jade McCord with 16 points. Adding to the Lady Indians total were Lupita Moreno (8), Gracelyn Countryman (5), Avery Byrum (5), Maddy Bolin (2) and Gabbie Lewis (2).
East Texas Home School 82, PTAA 11
Four Lady Chargers were in double figures — Madie Wright (19), Jordan Parker (17), Alli Wilson (17) and Skye Cotton (13) — to pace ETHS. Adding to the total were Rebekah Dragoo (8), Graceyn Pace (2), Brailey Brown (2), Molly Beth Neal (2), Lainey Walton (1) and Sydney Cunningham (1).
Scoring for the Greenville team were Kalaiha Smith (5), Joy Ramos (4) and Rosaline Del Angel (2).