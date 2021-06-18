Brock Lemire has been named as the new head baseball coach at Grapeland High School.
Lemire spent this past season as an assistant coach at Tyler Junior College, where the Apaches won the NJCAA Division III World Series.
It was the Apaches’ sixth national title. Lemire was a player on TJC’s national championship squad in 2007, and Lemire was the World Series MVP and NJCAA Division III National Player of the year that season. He hit .472 with 10 home runs, 23 doubles and 64 RBIs.
After playing at TJC, Lemire played at Lubbock Christian University and UT Tyler.
Lemire was an assistant coach at All Saints for two seasons before becoming the head coach at Brook Hill for four seasons from 2014-17.
Lemire was the 2016 All-East Texas Coach of the Year while at Brook Hill.
Lemire then went to Bullard for the 2018 season and spent three years as head coach of the Panthers.
In a win over Pittsburg on May 3, 2019, Lemire picked up his 100th career win as a head coach.
Lemire left Bullard late in 2020 before the 2021 season began and was replaced by Robert Ellis. In 2006, when Lemire was playing for TJC, on the same day Lemire signed to play for McNeese State University, Ellis was introduced as a member of the TJC coaching staff.
Grapeland went 8-8 this past season and missed the playoffs.