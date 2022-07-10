Jack Nicklaus waves from the Swilcan Bridge during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship, on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, July 15, 2005. More than 500 years of legend and lore never gets old. It’s what led Jack Nicklaus to say so famously years ago, “When the British Open is in Scotland, there’s something special about it. And when it’s at St. Andrews, it’s even greater.”