FILE - A general view of the Open Championship trophy, The Claret Jug, pictured on the 18th hole during The Open Media Day at St Andrews, Scotland, April 26, 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17 to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. This will be the 30th time it's on the Old Course, the most of any links on the rotation. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP, file)