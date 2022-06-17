Arp ISD has announced the hiring of three new head coaches for the upcoming school year.
Brian Malone will take over the boys basketball program. Joel Avance will lead the girls basketball program. Brian Dunn is the new head golf coach and will also be the co-defensive coordinator for the varsity football team.
Malone will be the new head basketball coach for Tigers, who were previously coached by Joe Crawford.
Crawford collected his 400th career victory this past season and will still teach history at Arp High School.
Malone was the head boys basketball coach for Jefferson from 2006-16 and an assistant coach at Tatum from 2016-22.
Malone led Jefferson to seven consecutive playoff appearances from 2006-13, including district championships from 2007-09. The Bulldogs reached the regional finals in 2008 when they fell to Arp, which advanced to the state tournament for the second time in a three-season span, winning the Class 2A state championship in 2006.
Malone was named the district Coach of the Year four times (2007, 2008, 2009, 2012), the All Harrison/Marion County Coach of the Year in 2008 and the Longview News-Journal Coach of the Year in 2008.
Malone, who graduated from Louisiana Tech University, began his coaching career at Ringgold High School in Louisiana.
Avance is the new head girls basketball coach for the Lady Tigers. He was previously coaching at Chapel Hill High school, working with the volleyball, basketball, track and softball programs.
He will also be an assistant track coach at Arp.
Before coaching at Chapel Hill, Avance spent two years at Hermitage High School in Arkansas as the head coaches for cross country, boys basketball and baseball from 2015-17.
As a student-athlete, Avance was a 3A state cross country champion at Genoa Central High School in Arkansas. He also helped lead their basketball team to its first state appearance in over 30 years while garnering all-state honors.
Avance graduated from the University of Central Arkansas. He played one season of semi-pro basketball for the South Arkansas Orange Storm of the Elite Basketball League.
Dunn will be the new head golf coach at Arp, along with working on the football coaching staff.
Dunn has 27 years of coaching experience — 18 in East Texas.
He’s coached football, golf, basketball and track and has been a defensive coordinator for 20 ywears.
Dunn and new Arp head football coach and athletic director Wes Schminkey were co-defensive coordinators together at Henderson and also worked together at Chapel Hill.
Dunn also coached at Whitehouse for three years as the defensive coordinator. He was the defensive coordinator and assistant golf coach at Corsicana from 2009-13.
Dunn also coached at Elysian Fields, Malakoff, Fort Worth Wedgewood Middle School, West and Carlisle.
He was the head golf coach at Elysian Fields from 2002-05 and Chapel Hill from 2005-09. He led Elysian Fields to the regional tournament from 2003-05 and Chapel Hill to the regional tournament in 2009.
Dunn has coached four current NFL players — Patrick Mahomes, Nate Brooks, Trestan Ebner and La'Kendrick Van Zandt.
Dunn graduated from Joaquin High School, where he earned all-district honors in football, basketball and baseball. He then went to Panola College and Stephen F. Austin State University.