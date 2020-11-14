BROWNSBORO — The Bremond Tigers scored a 56-14 victory over the Maud Cardinals on Friday in a Class 2A Division II bi-district football playoff game at Bear Stadium.
The first half saw the Tigers score six touchdowns and play exceptional defense.
Jaray Bledsoe scored two touchdowns on runs of 40 and 31 yards. Seth Kasowski ran in two scores from 5 and 15 yards out.
TJ Grimes, also had two scores of 30 and 18 yards. Scoring two-point conversions were Bledsoe, Kasowski, and Grimes. Making the halftime score 48-0.
The second half showed the tenacity of the Cardinals. After giving up an early 89-yard touchdown pass from Kasowski to Grimes, and the two-point conversion to Bledsoe, the Cardinals played inspired ball.
The Cardinals scored the final two scores of the game. Cason Lamb hit Haylon Dear on a 47-yard pass. The final scores were runs by Dawson Daffern of 5 yards and the two-point conversion.
Defensively, Hunter Wilganowski was an absolute terror for the Tigers. Logan Burnett, also shined for Bremond, with two interceptions and numerous tackles. Bledsoe was a dominant force in the line. For the Cardinals, Daffern and Briley Barron performed admirably.
The season is over for Maud (3-8), but the Tigers (8-3) play Tenaha next week. The area contest is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Mabank.