NEW ORLEANS (13-4)
CAMP SITE: Metairie, Louisiana
LAST YEAR: New Orleans posted second straight 13-3 regular season record, tying franchise best, only to lose playoff opener in overtime. Last season was unusual in that Brees injured thumb and missed five games, most he has missed in any season with New Orleans. Yet Saints won all five of those games thanks to combination of strong defense and special teams play, along with steady productivity by then-backup Teddy Bridgewater. The team’s go-to target was Michael Thomas, whose 149 catches set NFL single-season record and earned him Offensive Player of Year award.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: WR Emmanuel Sanders, S Malcolm Jenkins, FB Michael Burton, DB Deatrick Nicholls, OL Cesar Ruiz, QB Jameis Winston.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: S Vonn Bell, RG Larry Warford, CB Eli Apple, LB A.J. Klein, QB Teddy Bridgewater.
PANDEMIC CHALLENGES: Coach Sean Payton canceled offseason program and left it up to his team of mostly returning players to show up in shape.
CAMP NEEDS: Sort out interior offensive line after drafting Ruiz in first round at same position as 2019 top draft choice Erik McCoy. Ruiz and McCoy both are expected to start, but one will fill vacancy at RG created by Warford’s release. Find role for rookie LB Zach Baun, drafted in third round.
EXPECTATIONS: Payton appears to have contender again with most top contributors from last season returning and many of them still in their prime. If 41-year-old Brees continues to play well and secondary coalesces around veteran leader Jenkins, New Orleans should be primed to go deep into playoffs.
---
2020 New Orleans Saints Schedule
Preseason
Aug. 14 at LA Rams 9 p.m.
Aug. 23 at Pittsburgh 7 p.m.
Aug. 29 vs. Houston 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Miami 7 p.m.
Regular Season
Sept. 13 Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 21 at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 27 Green Bay, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 4 at Detroit, noon (FOX)
Oct. 12 Los Angeles Chargers, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 19 BYE
Oct. 25 Carolina, noon (FOX)
Nov. 1 at Chicago, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 8 at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Nov. 15 San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)
Nov. 22 Atlanta, noon (FOX)
Nov. 29 at Denver, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 6 at Atlanta, noon (FOX)
Dec. 13 at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 20 Kansas City, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 25 Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)
Jan. 3 at Carolina, noon (FOX)