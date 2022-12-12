After wins on Saturday and Monday, the Apaches are ready for the Christmas break.
On Monday, Tyler Junior College scored a 99-64 win over Strength 'N Motion of San Antonio, which followed a 79-70 victory over Jacksonville College on Saturday in Jacksonville.
"This was a great way to end the first semester," TJC basketball Coach Mike Marquis said. "We are so proud of how far these freshmen and newcomers have come this semester.
"We're excited about the progress we've made and we are looking forward to coming back after the break."
Against Strength 'N Motion, Dariyus Woodson led Tyler (9-5) with 24 points, followed by Marcus Camper Jr. with 22. Marcus Grigsby Jr. (17) and Randy Crosby (11) were also in double figures.
The Apaches took a 44-27 halftime lead and cruised throughout.
The Reds were led by Larry Abbey Jr. (19), LeMond Synncere Shaw (18) and Lavar Johnson (15).
Camper and Matt Wade led TJC in rebounding with seven, followed by Jonah Nesmith and Bullen Taban with six boards each. Sean O'Neal added four rebounds.
Others scoring for Tyler were Boubacar Mboup (6), Ray Barrion (5), Amir Locus (4), Taban (4), Makel Johnson (3) and Nesmith (3).
Also scoring for the San Antonio squad were Desmond Dudley (8) and Michael Mounsif (5).
TJC 79, JACKSONVILLE 70
JACKSONVILLE — After a "lethargic" first half, TJC, sparked by Corey Camper Jr. and Marcus Rigsby Jr., scored a 79-70 win over Jacksonville College on Saturday on Peggy & Vernon Harton Court at Curtis Carroll Field House.
Camper scored 23 of his game-high 40 points in the second half while Rigsby hit for 17 of his 19 points after halftime to help the Apaches go to 8-5 on the season and 2-2 in Region XIV Basketball Conference.
The Jaguars, led by guard Bentravin Phillips' 28 points, fall to 2-11 and 1-3.
Jacksonville led 26-18 in the first half before the Apaches went on a 12-0 run to take a 30-26 advantage with 3:14 showing before intermission.
Eventually, Tyler led 35-31 at halftime.
The Jaguars got within 47-46 with 14:05 on the clock when Phillips hit a 3-pointer. However, the Apaches eventually expanded the lead to as much as 10 as Camper continued to drive inside to buckets.
While Camper and Grigsby were the only members of the Tribe in double figures, others scoring were Dariyus Woodson (8), Bullen Taban (4), Randy Crosby (4), Ray Barrion (2), Jonah Nesmith (1) and Boubacar Mboup (1).
Grigsby was 7 of 8 from the free throw line, but overall the Apaches hit 17 of 31.
Woodson had 10 rebounds with Camper adding seven and Taban five.
Others scoring for the Jags were Anthony Riggans (16), Nickson Bess (14), Bryce Ware (6), Richmond Mawutor (5) and Alex Riera-Pereto (2).
Bess had 11 rebounds with awutor adding 10 and Riggans seven.
Jacksonville was 15 of 25 from the charity stripe.
TJC was 6 of 19 from 3-point land (Grigsby 2, Camper 2, Woodson 2), while JC was 7 of 25 (Riggans 3, Phillips 2, Ware 2).