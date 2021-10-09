The TJC defense was raring and ready to go Saturday morning.
In a rare 11 a.m. kickoff, the Apaches forced four turnovers, including returning two interceptions for touchdowns by Justice Clemons and Kobe Savage, as Tyler Junior College scored a 33-21 win over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Normally it is the TJC offense that gets the headlines, but the Apache defense held the Golden Norsemen offense to 34 yards in the first half as they bolted out to a 23-0 halftime lead.
Clemons, a sophomore from Sweeny, had two interceptions for the Apaches, including returning one 22 yards for a TD in the second quarter after TJC had taken a 9-0 lead on a 30-yard field goal by Matthew O'Brien in the first quarter and a 3-yard TD run up the middle by General Booty in the second quarter. A high snap on the extra-point attempt resulted in Tyler's Shea Yurkunas trying to throw for the two points, but it failed.
Clemons timed his jump on the ball perfectly as NEO quarterback Perry Olsen tried to hit a sideline route to the homeside of Earl Campbell Field. Clemons picked the pass and he was in the end zone in a matter of seconds. The score and the PAT by O'Brien gave the Apaches a 16-0 lead with 1:42 before halftime.
The Golden Norseman tried to pass again later in the quater but Kobe Savage, the sophomore from Paris, jumped high to snag the tipped ball with one hand, kept his balance and then looked like a running back dashing near the sideline and then back across the field before finding the end zone for a 54-yard return for a TD. O'Brien's PAT put Tyler ahead 23-0 with 33 seconds before halftime.
Bruising TJC running back Azhuan Dingle gained 105 yards and scored a TD on 18 carries to boost the Apache ground attack. Tyler had a conservative offensive attack, throwing just 23 times, including upwards of 40 tosses in past games. General Booty hit on 11 of 20 passing attempts for 88 yards and did not throw a TD for the first time this season.
The Golden Norsemen, who rarely pass, played much better in the second half as Tre'juan Shaw (9 yards) and Jamoni Jones (2 yards) scored on runs. NEO also scored with 16 seconds remaining as Gunnar McCollough snagged a pass that was twice tipped in the end zone for a 4-yard TD reception from Quentevin Cherry.
TJC's Jacob Humphrey pounded on a fumble for his team to end the game.
TJC improves to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play. The Golden Norsemen from Miami, Oklahoma fall to 2-3 and 1-3.
The Apaches travel to Roswell, New Mexico next Saturday to play New Mexico Military Institute in a 3 p.m. kickoff in the Wool Bowl. NEO visits Cisco the same day for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
---
Tyler JC 33, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 21
NE Oklahoma 0 0 7 14 — 33
Tyler JC 3 20 3 7 — 21
First Quarter
TJC — FG Matthew O'Brien 30, 5:11
Second Quarter
TJC — General Booty 3 run (pass failed), 12:31
TJC — Justice Clemons 22 interception return (O'Brien kick), 1:42
TJC — Kobe Savage 54 interception return (O'Brien kick), :33
Third Quarter
NEO — Tre'juan Shaw 9 run (Cooper Houchin kick), 3:47
TJC — FG O'Brien 27, 1:17
Fourth Quarter
NEO — Jamoni Jones 2 run (Houchin kick), 8:11
TJC — Azhuan Dingle 5 run (O'Brien kick), 5:40
NEO — Gunnar McCollough 4 pass from Quentevin Cherry (Houchin kick), :16
NEO TJC
First Downs 16 17
Rushes-Yards 50-182 31-152
Passing Yards 89 109
Total Yards 271 261
C-A-I 8-15-3 12-23-1
Punts-Ave 5-38.6 3-39.7
Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-2
Penalties-Yards 14-127 7-85
Individual Statistics
Rushing — NEO, Tre'juan Shaw 9-53, Jamoni Jones 15-51, Jacob Reed 5-42, Perry Olsen 11-35, Najee Ellies 1-8, Isaiah Willhoite 2-8, Quentevin Cherry 6-6, Team 1-(-21). TJC, Azhaun Dingle 18-105, Torrance Burgess 2-35, Landry Kinne 1-5, General Booty 9-6, Deniquez Dunn 1-1.
Passing — NEO, Perry Olsen 3-11-3-23, Quentevin Cherry 3-3-0-49, Aaron Norment 1-1-0-17 TJC, General Booty 11-20-1-88, Torrance Burgess 1-1-0-21; Landry Kinne 0-2-0-0.
Receiving — NEO, Isaiah Willhoite 3-58, Quentevin Cherry 1-17, Bo Estes 1-6, Tre'juan Shaw 1-4, Gunnar McCollough 1-4. TJC, Deniquez Dunn 5-21, Kelly Akharaiyi 3-40, Jeremiah Cooley 3-31, Nick Rempert 1-8, Jordan Wallace 1-7, Jaylon Shelton 1-2.