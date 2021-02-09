Tyler 1, Nacogdoches 0
NACOGDOCHES — The Tyler Lions moved to 2-0 in District 16-5A play with a 1-0 win over the Nacogdoches Dragons on Tuesday on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Tyler Coach Steve Sherman said, "... big time penalty kick save from goalkeeper Paulino Ruiz to keep the clean sheet."
Luis Gallegos scored the game-winning goal with five minutes to play.
The Lions return to play on Friday, traveling to Jacksonville to meet the Indians at The Tomato Bowl. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Nacogdoches is 12-3-2 and 0-2.
Jacksonville is 0-2 in district after falling to Whitehouse, 1-0, on Tuesday in Whitehouse.
The Wildcats are 12-0-1 overall and 2-0 in district.
Lufkin (10-0, 2-0) defeated Huntsville (3-9-1, 0-2) 2-0.
Bullard 3, Van 0
VAN — Caleb Penny had four saves for the clean sheet as the Bullard Panthers defeated the Van Vandals, 3-0, on Tuesday in a District 13-4A soccer match on Mal Fowler Field at Van Memorial Stadium.
It was Penny's third-straight shutout.
Landon Jackson scored two goals while Christian Moore added one.
Assists were from Antonio Medina, Ivan Ruiz and Justin Gregory.
Jackson found the back of the net by a cross from Ruiz at the eight-minute mark. Jackson made it 2-0 with an assist by Medina and the Panthers took a 2-0 halftime lead.
Bullard had 15 shots to eight by the Vandals.
The Panthers made it 3-0 when Moore scored with a through ball from Gregory.
Bullard improves to 12-1-1 overall and 4-1 in district. Van falls to 3-7 and 1-4.
The Bullard JV won 7-0 over Brownsboro. The JV is coached by Ryan Tierney. Scorers were: Ryan Oliveaux (3), CJ Baker, Noah Hill, Sheane Congo and Blake Hewitt.
Van is scheduled to host Tyler Cumberland Academy at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Bullard is scheduled to host Lindale (5-0 in district) at 7 p.m. Friday.