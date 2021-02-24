Tyler Legacy 1, North Mesquite 1
Noe Robles scored with 11 seconds left in the match as Tyler Legacy tied North Mesquite 1-1 on Tuesday in a District 10-6A soccer game at Red Raider Field.
The Red Raiders will return to play on Friday with a road game against Dallas Skyline. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Bullard 8, Gladewater 0
BULLARD — Goalkeepers Caleb Penny and Traeson Wynne combined for the Panthers' fifth league shutout as Bullard won over Gladewater, 8-0, on Tuesday in a District 13-4A soccer match.
Penny had four saves and Wynne one for the clean sheet.
Seven different Panthers scored goals — Elijah Mays, Travis Rude, Beaux Christian (2), Coty Johnson, Christian Moore, Justin Gregory and Landon Jackson.
There were seen different Bullard players who had assists — Blake Seib, Mays, Zach Arroyo, Moore, Gregory (2), Gus Balderas and Penny.
Panthers controlled the time of possession from kickoff and got the whole team involved. The win moves the Panthers to 6-2 in district and 13-2-1 overall.
Panthers are in action on Friday at Mineola