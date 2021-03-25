Tyler Legacy finished the regular season as the District 10-6A champion.
Despite that first-place title, the Red Raiders will have to go on the road to open the postseason as they will take on Garland at 6 p.m. Friday at Garland’s Williams Stadium.
“Going to Garland is like going to Rockwall or Mesquite, so it’s a normal day for us,” Legacy head soccer coach Marty Germany said. “We’re not too concerned about going on the road.”
Legacy enters the playoffs with the scoring prowess of sophomore Noe Robles, who tied the program record of 25 goals in the regular season set by Shawn Tatham in 1994. Tatham’s full season record, counting the playoffs, is 28.
“He’s obviously our leader in goal-scoring,” Germany said. “He’s such a smart player. He knows where to get into space, putting himself into good positions to get opportunities. He’s exciting to watch.”
Germany said he’s not entirely sure what to expect with Garland (14-8-2), which has played a lot of low-scoring contests.
“They really present the challenge of the unknown,” Germany said. “They played a couple of our district opponents, so I’ve talked to coaches and gotten a few tidbits on them, but I don’t know a whole lot about them. I know they play in a tough district. We just need to come out and stay organized, move the ball quickly and cleanly. If we do that, we will be fine.”
The winner will advance to face either Mansfield Lake Ridge or Temple.