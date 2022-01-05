Most teams use non-district action to prepare them for their district race.
But for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders, head coach Marty Germany said it’s hard to prepare for the gauntlet of the District 10-6A soccer race.
“Our district is so tough and so even that any given night, if you don’t show up, you’re going to lose,” Germany said. “We know that, and every coach and every player in our district knows that. We use the early portion as a nice warmup to get back in to it and build some rhythms and subbing patterns. We will find out who our big-time players are and other solid players. It will be a nice tuneup. But not much can prepare you for that level of competition. The district is so stacked.”
The Red Raiders open the season Thursday at the Forney Tournament. Legacy will take on West Mesquite at 1:45 p.m. at Forney’s Jackson Middle School. The Red Raiders will then play three games at Forney City Bank Stadium — 10:15 a.m. Friday vs. Corsicana, 5:15 p.m. Friday vs. Lakeview Centennial and on Saturday against an opponent to be determined.
Legacy went 16-4-2 last season and had its season come to an end at Forney City Bank Stadium with a 2-1 loss to Mansfield Lake Ridge.
“We’re ready,” Germany said. “The boys are all excited. We’ve been playing some other teams, but they know those were scrimmages and that playing time changes now that it’s for real. We made sure everybody played in every game and got decent minutes to evaluate everybody. With soccer class year round and playing against each other every day, when you hit the end of October, you get tired of playing each other, so they’re ready to face some new people.”
Legacy had scrimmages against Lufkin, Pine Tree, Tyler High and Kilgore — all wins.
Back for the Red Raiders is junior Noe Robles, who scored 26 goals last season and tied a program record with 25 goals in the regular season.
“He’s becoming more of a leader,” Germany said. “At the same time, everybody we play is going to key n him and try to shut him down. He’s good at sneaking away, finding spaces and being at the right place at the right time. He has great soccer knowledge and an ability to read the game.”
Two players who played key roles last season as freshmen — Brady Filla and Knox Hicks — both return for the Red Raiders. Filla was an all-district selection and a second-team all-region pick.
Other players who are back are Christian Baxter, Austin Beckham, Landon Bravo, Nathan Eidam, Jorge Sanchez, Cash Spalding and Esteban Rodriguez.
Hansen Anderson and Fabian Verona will be handling goalkeeper duties. Anderson is currently out with an injury, but the Red Raiders expect him back sometime during the season.
Denver Rowe and Luis Bustos both join the Red Raiders after previously playing for Whitehouse.
Anthony Tierrablanca is a sophomore who Germany said he’s played all over the field in the scrimmages.
“He does a good job wherever we put him,” Germany said. “He’s the type of guy you need who just gets work done.”
Germany said he’s optimistic about this season as long as the Red Raiders play their style of soccer.
“We’re really just looking for consistency,” he said. “When we’re knocking the ball around and playing our style of soccer, we look good. When we slow down, our passing game is off, we struggle creating chances and building any kind of attack. We have to be consistent in how we play when we have the ball and when we don’t have the ball and just continue to build our game.”
Legacy is ranked No. 8 in Class 6A Region 2 by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Organization.
The Red Raiders will be at home for the first time Jan. 25 against Dallas Skyline for the district opener.