FORNEY — Tyler Legacy head soccer coach Marty Germany learned a lot about his team in the playoff opener Friday night at Garland.
Holding a 1-0 lead late in the second half, the Red Raiders lost starting goalkeeper Tristan Whelchel to a red card. As a result, the Red Raiders were at one-player disadvantage in the field in order to put in a new goalkeeper.
Legacy turned to sophomore Nicholas Alfaro, who plays on the junior varsity.
Garland tied the match with two-and-a-half minutes remaining.
The match remained tied at 1-1 throughout the two overtime periods despite Legacy being a man down.
Noe Robles, Austin Beckham, Nate Eidam and Junior Avelar scored in the penalty kicks to put the Red Raiders up 4-3. Garland got the final chance, and Alfaro dove to his left to make the save and send the Red Raiders into the next round.
“It was a very proud moment to watch them,” Germany said. “Even when the call happened and we had to play a man down, they knew what they had to do. Everybody knew they had a role and had to hand it. We had to put in our second string goalkeeper in there who was playing JV a couple of weeks ago, and they wanted to take as much pressure off of him as possible.
“The goal he gave up was not his fault. It was a scrum, and we were trying to clear it, and it kept getting kicked back and forth for five or six seconds, and then somebody poked it past him. He then went into the overtime and played well and made the big save on the fifth kick. It gave him a lot of confidence.”
Alfaro will get the call again on Tuesday as the Red Raiders will take on Mansfield Lake Ridge at 7 p.m. at Forney’s City Bank Stadium. Legacy will be without Whelchel due to the red card, but will get to be at even strength on the field to start the match.
Lake Ridge (20-3-2) advanced with a 3-2 overtime win over Temple.
This match will feature two dynamic sophomore goal scorers. Legacy’s Robles scored his 26th goal on Friday, and Lake Ridge’s Jax Turley put in his 25th goal against Temple.
“I don’t know a lot about them, but everybody is good at this time of year,” Germany said. “I know teams out of that area are normally very skillful, so we know we will have our hands full. I think if we’re patient in our defending and play our fast possession game, we have a chance against anybody.”
The winner of Tuesday’s contest will advance to face either Garland Sachse or Bryan.