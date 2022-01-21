RICHARDOSON — Nate Robles scored four goals as Tyler Legacy took a 4-3 win over Richardson Pearce on Friday.
Nate Eidam was taken down in the box about six minutes in and Robles converted the penalty kick. About 20 minutes later, Eidam passed the ball to Robles, who delivered a one-timer to make the score 2-0.
Pearce scored with about four minutes in the half left on a corner kick to cut the score to 2-1.
Pearce tied the score four minutes into the second half on a free kick.
Robles was fouled outside of the box and scored on a free kick to give Legacy a 3-2 lead.
After Pearce tied the score with 15 minutes remaining, Landon Bravo assisted Robles’ final goal with six minutes to play to lift the Red Raiders to the win.
Legacy (9-0-1) will host Dallas Skyline in the District 10-6A opener on Tuesday.