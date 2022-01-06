FORNEY — Noe Robles opened the season with a hat trick as the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders took a 4-1 win over West Mesquite at Jackson Middle School Thursday in the Forney Tournament.
Robles, who scored 26 goals last season as a sophomore, started the season with a bang.
West Mesquite scored the first goal about seven minutes into the match, but Robles delivered the equalizer with about seven minutes until halftime on an assist from Knox Hicks.
In the 17th minutes of the second half, Nate Eidam found Robles, who rocketed a shot into the back post to give the Red Raiders a 2-1 lead.
With 15 minutes left in the contest, Robles assisted an Eidam goal.
Legacy head coach Marty Germany said the wind was strong at the Red Raiders’ backs in the second half, and goalkeeper Fabian Varona punted the ball down the field, and it bounced once before Robles got the ball behind the defense and scored his third goal of the day. Varona got the assist.
Based on the tournament’s scoring system, Legacy picked up 10 points in the tournament standings after winning a penalty kick shootout 3-2.
Legacy (1-0) will take on Corsicana at 10:15 a.m. Friday at City Bank Stadium and will then play Lakeview Centennial at 5:15 p.m. Friday at City Bank Stadium.
