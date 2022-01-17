The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders won the Longview soccer tournament on Saturday.
After playing to a 3-3 draw with Longview on Thursday, Legacy came back with a 3-2 win over Jacksonville on Friday.
Landon Bravo scored the first goal on an assist by Anthony Tierrablanca to lead 1-0 at halftime. Jacksonville got two goal to take a 2-1 lead in the second half before Noe Robles scored on an assist by Knox Hicks to tie the score at 2-2.
With eight minutes left, Hicks found Robles again for the game-winning goal.
On Saturday, the Red Raiders took a 7-0 win over North Forney.
Christian Baxter scored on an assist from Robles. Then Robles scored on an assist from Hicks before Robles assisted a Jorge Sanchez goal. Jaron Wilkerson scored an unassisted goal to give the Red Raiders a 4-0 halftime lead.
In the second half Hicks assisted Robles again and Sebi Cantarero assisted goals by Sanchez and Nathan Eidam.
In the championship match against Nacogdoches, Robles scored two minutes in off of an assist by Brady Filla.
Robles scored again on a Wilkerson assist to take a 2-0 lead. Nacogdoches scored just before halftime to cut the score to 2-1.
The Red Raiders held on in the second half for the 2-1 victory.
Legacy (7-0-1) will play Greenville at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Greenville.